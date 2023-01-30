On the third week of the 2023 Regular Session, the House passed legislation that could impact everything from car tags to the start of the school year.

HB1150 which would extend the time period Arkansans have to register a vehicle. This bill would give Arkansans 60 days from the purchase date of the car or if they’ve moved to Arkansas from out of state. Currently, Arkansans have 30 days to register.

