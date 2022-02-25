Being able to read is one of the greatest blessings any of us could ever have. Those of us who are literate have doors open for us every day that are not there for those who cannot read. According to ProLiteracy, there are more than 43 million American adults who cannot read and function in society above a third-grade level.
Of all the things the Lord has helped me achieve over the years, the one thing that brings more satisfaction than anything else is the Conway Bookcase Project that I founded back in 2005. A group of my fellow citizens worked together to provide a quality, personalized bookcase and a starter set of books to pre-school children being reared in low-income families. While I have retired as Chairman, it is still going strong.
We are making a difference to hundreds of these children. What I have learned along the way is that the quality of the information we read is also very, very important. This is why I was so inspired recently when I discovered something written by an anonymous author titled “Rules to Teach Your Daughter.” The article was so good that I decided to share it with you. This was written by a mother, but as I share it, you will discover that many of these rules will help any of us as we go through life. So without further comment, here they are:
Never shake a man’s hand sitting down.
Learn how to cook a signature dish.
Spend 30 minutes each day reading up on current events (we must be able to read to do this.)
When entrusted with a secret, keep it.
Hold your heroes to a higher standard.
Return a borrowed car with a full tank of gas.
Play with passion or don’t play at all.
When shaking hands, grip firmly and look them in the eye.
Who you choose to marry … you marry his or her family/children.
Be like a duck. Remain calm on the surface and paddle like crazy underneath.
Experience the serenity of traveling alone.
Never be afraid to talk with the best-looking person in the room.
Never turn down a breath mint.
Try writing your own eulogy. Never stop revising.
After writing an angry email, read it carefully. Then delete it.
Ask your mom to play. She won’t let you win.
Manners make the woman.
Stand up to bullies. Protect those bullied.
Write down your dreams.
If ever in doubt, remember whose daughter you are and refuse to be ordinary.
Always be you! Hold your head up high. Be confident whenever you walk into a room and stay strong.
Don’t ever let anyone make you feel like you are less of a person. They have the problem, not you.
As your mother, I will always have your back.
Well, what do you think? I love it and know that as a mother, this woman has to have a lot on the ball. As I said earlier, this information applies to any woman who has a daughter and can begin at an early age to teach these important life lessons. It is just good solid information.
Jim Davidson is an author, public speaker, syndicated columnist and Founder of the Bookcase for Every Child project. Since its inception in the Log Cabin Democrat in 1995, Jim’s column has been self-syndicated to over 375 newspapers in 35 states.
