Barrett Petty is proud to receive the endorsement of Run for Something (RFS), the groundbreaking organization that recruits and supports strong voices in the next generation of progressive leadership.
“My array of life experiences being a data-driven educator and advocate enables me to be a true servant to the citizens of Faulkner County,” said Barrett Petty.
“RFS endorses candidates on two major criteria: heart and hustle. That’s what defines viability to us,” said Ross Morales Rocketto, RFS co-founder. “These are candidates who are going to work hard to run grassroots, community-led campaigns. We are a critical time in history and the momentum these candidates generate will have a lasting impact for years to come.”
By the numbers:
There are 107 first- or second-time candidates endorsed this month, from 32 states.
In this round, 62 percent of our candidates are BIPOC, 24 percent are LGBTQIA+ and 62 percent are women.
For the 2020 election cycle to date, RFS has endorsed 521 campaigns in 47 states and DC.
Since our start, RFS has endorsed 1,439 campaigns.
A total of 310 RFS endorsed candidates have been elected to office to date (359 are still on the ballot in 2020).
The endorsement process includes an extensive internal review with background check, staff interview and insight from local state experts.
Amanda Litman and Ross Morales Rocketto launched RFS on Jan. 20, 2017, with a simple premise: help young diverse progressives to run for down-ballot races in order to build a bench for the future.
RFS aims to lower the barriers to entry for these candidates by helping them with seed money, organization building, and access to training needed to be successful. So far, about 61,000 young people from across the country have signed up as candidates and gained access to RFS resources.
