Urban areas make up only three percent of the entire land area of the country but are home to 80 percent of the U.S. population. The remaining 20 percent live in small rural communities that are scattered throughout 97 percent of America’s land mass. That percentage may further decrease in the coming years.

Census data backs up the trend. In Arkansas, over half of our 75 counties lost population in the last census. On a national level, 53 percent of counties across the country saw inhabitants leave.

