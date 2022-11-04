Usually, the effects of economic downturns are only temporary. In the typical case, the downturn causes inflation-adjusted Gross Domestic Product (GDP) to decrease (or grow much slower than normal). Then, the economy grows faster than normal, catching up to where it would have been in the absence of a recession. You can visualize this process by imagining an upward-sloping trend line and another line that represents a country’s actual inflation-adjusted GDP. This GDP line fluctuates around the trend line but is always pulled back to the straight trend line.

I remember being shocked when I first analyzed a graph of GDP over time. It looked like the Great Depression did not have a permanent effect on the U.S. economy. Sure, that downturn was severe, but above average growth brought us back to the trendline. So today’s economy is no different than it would be if the Great Depression had never occurred. Let me qualify that last statement a bit. Of course, government policies are with us today that were created only because we went through the Great Depression and these policies surely had some impact on the U.S. economy – but not enough of an impact to keep the economy from returning to its trend line.

