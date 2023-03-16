Our devotional journey this week takes us to an amazing book highlighting, kindness and loyalty. In fact, the theme in the ESV study bible that I read says this about the book of Ruth:
“This book highlights how God’s people experience his sovereignty, wisdom, and covenant kindness. These often come disguised in hard circumstances and are mediated through the kindness of others.”
In our daily lives, how do you handle the stresses that life brings to you? Often times I fear we never see the silver lining that God has in store for us through the disappointments or hard circumstances of our life. Sure, it’s easy to be faithful when life is going smooth, but how strong is our faith when we faces challenges? The Lord keeps in “perfect peace” those whose mind is stayed on him because he trusts in the Lord.” Isa 26:3.
I so hope that in addition to the devotionals I am providing you, that you are reading the additional scriptures as well. Take it slow, read one a Day, meditate on the words you read and see how God is speaking to you in his word. Let the story of Ruth give you guidance to handle the unseen trials that come your way, and may you be as loyal in your life to others as Ruth is to Naomi.
Day 45: True loyalty
Read: Ruth 1: 6-18.
But Ruth said, “Do not urge me to leave you or to return from following you. For where you go I will go, and where you lodge I will lodge. Your people shall be my people, and your God will be my God.” Ruth 1:16.
Ruth loves her mother in law. Each of these women, Ruth and Naomi have experienced death and sadness in their lives. Naomi decides it is best for her to leave the county she is in, Moab, and return to her homeland, Israel. Naomi tells her daughters in law, Ruth and Oprah to say behind and live in Moab, find new husbands and be happy. Oprah agrees, but Ruth declares that her life is to be lived with Naomi. Ruth’s loyalty to Naomi allows her to leave her homeland and go to a foreign land. Loyalty and I’d add deep love does so strengthen us to do amazing things in our lives. May we too be strong and courageous and loyal to those close to us in our lives, and may we be able to say, where you go, I will go to the ones we love.
Prayer: Lord, may we live our lives loyal to you and to those closest to us in our life. May we learn to put the needs of others ahead of our own, and trust you to guide us in our life. Amen.
Day 46: Walking humbly
Read: Ruth 2: 1-3.
Prayer: Lord, teach us to live humbly in our lives. Teach us to love our neighbor as ourself and to follow the paths you set before us, trusting in your will for our lives. Amen.
Day 47: Whose kindness
Read: Ruth 2: 14-23.
Prayer: Lord, your kindness knows no bounds. You care for us in ways we cannot comprehend and you never forsake us. Let us live daily feeling the warmth that comes to us from such kindness. Amen.
Day 48: Character and loyalty
Read: Ruth 3: 10-18.
Prayer: Lord, let us live our lives following your will, surrendering to you. Teach us how to be strong in character and loyal at all times in our lives, just like Ruth. Amen.
Day 49: Boaz integrity
Read: Ruth 4: 1-6.
Prayer: Lord, teach us, lead us, guide us to live lives with integrity. Teach us how your plan for our life is best and when we follow your will our lives with be filled with moments where we can show others how our lives are filled with integrity. Amen.
Day 50: Redeemer
Read: Ruth 4: 13-22.
Then the women said to Naomi, “Blessed be the Lord, who has not left you this Day without a redeemer, and may his name be renowned in Israel.” Ruth 4:14.
Boaz fathered Obed with Ruth, Obed fathered Jesse, and Jesse fathered David (V22). If we were to go to chapter one in Matthew and follow this genealogy out, we would see it leads to Jesus. What an amazing parallel. God takes brokenness, Naomi’s loss of her husband and both sons, and from this creates a redeemer for all mankind. In our story or Ruth, God has shown us how loyalty, character, integrity and faith are vital to the way we live our lives. In your life allow these words to guide you. Surrender your life to God, as Ruth surrendered her life to Naomi and see the amazing things God will do for you in your life.
Prayer: Lord, today, we surrender our lives to you. We look forward to the Day when our redeemer, Jesus, will redeem us before you. Teach us to live each Day faithfully trusting in you and following your word as it leads us to fullness in our lives. Amen.
Loyalty, humbleness, kindness, character, integrity and redemption. Oh my, words that we all should strive to have more of in our lives. May your journey through God’s word this week be uplighting and enlightening to you.
Until next week, Joe.
