‘Rye Lane” is a romcom and the feature length directorial debut of Raine Allen-Miller written by Nathan Bryon and Tom Melia (writers for the British sitcom “Bloods”). The film stars David Jonsson and Vivian Oparah as two 20-somethings who are both reeling from bad break-ups. The two connect over the course of an eventful day in South London as they help each other deal with their nightmare exes and potentially restore their faith in romance.
Romantic comedies are unfortunately sort of a dying genre with very few of them being released each year nowadays. Most of the modern rom-com genre has been taken over my cookie-cutter teen Netflix films that really lack any sort of originality and style and most of the time aren’t targeted toward people in their 20s and other adults. Romcoms aren’t what they used to be back in their golden age in the 90s.
That’s where “Rye Lane” comes in to pave its own path and stand out amongst the rubble of the genre in what is, I would say, the best romcom to come out in years. Filled with an unstoppable, infectious energy and pure joy, Rye Lane understands the genre more than any other film to come out in recent memory. Coming in with a runtime of only 82 minutes long, it’s a short, breezy, fast paced and extremely easy fun watch that I can’t recommend enough, especially to romcom lovers.
“Rye Lane” is a simple story with a large chunk of its runtime only taking place over the course of one day as our two leads get to know each other through their walk around South London. It’s kind of a romance we’ve seen before and doesn’t off much new in terms of the story that it tells, but director Raine Allen-Miller overcomes that and elevates the material to bring her own signature touch to it. The energy and joy she injects into her filmmaker just left a smile on my face the entire runtime and I never once wanted to take my eyes off the screen.
In a way, this film is a bit of a love letter to South London and that’s something that I feel like Allen-Miller added to the story and wasn’t originally in the screenplay. This is probably the most colorful and vibrant I’ve ever seen London depicted in any form of media before. Usually London is very dreary and grey, but Allen-Miller’s vision of the city is full to the brim with color that just pops off the screen in every single frame. With the addition of some beautiful cinematography by Olan Collardy that includes a lot of very interesting fisheye lens shots, South London is like a painting come to life in this film. It’s an anesthetic that I really vibed with.
The film also features some interesting creative choices outside of the electric visuals. The film has a few cutaway gags that get you inside the head of the two main characters. Whenever a character is telling a story about a moment in their past or a breakup, it doesn’t really show a traditional flashback, but inserts the characters in that moment to show what it looked like inside their head. It has some very unique sets and lighting that I really dug.
Of course, no romantic comedy works without the two main leads working and oh boy do they work. David Jonsson and Vivian Oparah are both perfect in this movie but what’s even better is their infectious and authentic chemistry with each other. The two characters couldn’t be more different, one playing an introverted accountant and the other playing an extroverted aspiring costume designing. Despite the differences between the two characters, they make it work and you interesting start rooting for them basically from the moment they’re first on screen together (in a public restroom of all places).
“Rye Lane” just feels so fresh and satisfying and never had a single dull moment for me. Its overflowing with heart and soul and had me laughing so much with its unique style of comedy. It’s like a bit of Spike Lee and a bit of Richard Linklater. It will make you believe in love again, like any good rom-com should. “Rye Lane” starts streaming on Hulu on Friday, March 31.
Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net
