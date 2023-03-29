‘Rye Lane” is a romcom and the feature length directorial debut of Raine Allen-Miller written by Nathan Bryon and Tom Melia (writers for the British sitcom “Bloods”). The film stars David Jonsson and Vivian Oparah as two 20-somethings who are both reeling from bad break-ups. The two connect over the course of an eventful day in South London as they help each other deal with their nightmare exes and potentially restore their faith in romance.

Romantic comedies are unfortunately sort of a dying genre with very few of them being released each year nowadays. Most of the modern rom-com genre has been taken over my cookie-cutter teen Netflix films that really lack any sort of originality and style and most of the time aren’t targeted toward people in their 20s and other adults. Romcoms aren’t what they used to be back in their golden age in the 90s.

Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.