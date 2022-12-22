‘love is shown more in deeds than in words.” – Ignatius Loyola
Our fourth advent candle is the candle of love. This candle was lit in churches all around the globe this past Sunday, since it was the last Sunday in advent.
I want to take us down the path today of Sacrificial love as I believe it sums up our quote above unlike any other kind of love can do. I so hope you enjoy this journey with me on the subject of sacrificial love.
Let’s first, break down the name.
Sacrifice: an act of giving up something valued for the sake of something else regarded as more important or worthy.
Love: an intense feeling of deep affection.
Example number 1: (names changed since I’m submitting without seeking their permission, although my guess is they would have no problem at all allowing me to share their example with you).
His name is Willie. Willie, loves his wife, Jean. Sadly, after 29 years of marriage, Jean developed dementia and the care she needed was too much for Willie to do on his own, so he had to get outside assistance. He, sadly, had to place her in a nursing home, near his home. Willie, is older, but still works, but, EVERYDAY, he goes by the nursing home and simply spends time with Jean. He speaks to her and she understands him, but she cannot hardly if at all understand another. When you look at the two of them together, and I’ve seen them very often in my life, the love shared between the two of them, so meets the definition above of sacrificial love.
My guess is that if you were to talk to Willie, he’d tell you, sacrifice, what sacrifice, I love Jean and spending time with her is nothing but a joy. Seeing them together, is a joy to all of us.
Example number 2: these folks I can share their names, because last year I included them in my book, Simple Blessings. Ed and Sondra. This wonderful couple are some of my heroes in life. They have been married for more than 50 years and the love they share for each other is so awesome. Sadly, a number of years ago, Sondra suffered a stroke, and this altered her life in many ways. Mentally she is alert and active, but physically she is in capable of doing things for herself that she could do before. Ed is her caregiver, 24/7. He would not have it any other way. Ed does his best to allow their lives to continue to be lived like before. I will occasionally, (so need to do it more) ask Ed to play golf with me. When he does he has to get a neighbor to set with his wife. Each time this occurs, after golf Ed will take the neighbor and his wife out to eat. One it is his way of saying thanks to the neighbor and two it is his way of keeping his wife active in her life. Ed. shows sacrificial love, daily to Sondra and his example of patience, kindness and love is so uplighting to all who know him.
Scripture of the week: If you then, though you are evil (sinful) know how to give good gifts to your children, how much more will your Father in heaven give the Holy Spirit to those who ask him. Luke 11:13
Example number 3: For unto us a child is born, and you shall his name Immanuel. This Sunday, will we celebrate the birth of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. The greatest example of sacrificial love that could be shown to mankind. God sent his son into the world to save the world and this is because He loved us so much. God’s love for us, is beyond our understanding. He sent his one and only son to die a death that we all deserved, and this was totally of his choosing.
May you this Christmas recognize the gift you have been given and quite possibly you to will find a way in your life to live with complete and total sacrificial love towards another.
Until next week, Joe.
