In recent days, the U.S. has often reported over 100,000 new coronavirus cases and over 1,000 virus related deaths. As if these numbers are not scary enough, Doctors Fauci and Birx warn that the next few months will be the most dangerous of the pandemic. As our nation waits for a vaccine and effective therapeutics, we are left to do what we can to stop the spread of the virus. Unfortunately, we do not have many options: we can wear face masks and avoid crowds.
During the summer, people felt they could attend gatherings and still practice social distancing. They felt relatively safe outside, comforted by the knowledge that the virus does not linger in the air for very long outside – at least not in concentrations that are worrisome.
Fall and winter will be different. If people want to get together, they will mostly have to meet indoors to avoid the cold temperatures outside. These indoor meetings can be risky. People know that congregating indoors is much more dangerous than getting together outside, mostly since the virus can linger indoors for shockingly long periods of time. Because of this danger, many people will avoid indoor meetings.
As people avoid interacting with each other, to protect themselves from the virus, I worry that many of them will feel isolated during the colder months. I am sure they will do what they can to stay connected, making Zoom calls, posting on Facebook, and using their phone. In Arkansas, we have another option. Our weather stays warm enough so we can do activities outside well into December.
If we wait until the afternoon, when the temperature warms up, hiking, biking, and other outdoor activities remain enjoyable. Because we have this option, I would encourage people to get outside, while the weather is still warm enough. If we do a lot of outdoor activities during the remainder of the year, then we will be better able to get through January and February. Once the new year comes, many of us will feel trapped inside and not want to go outside because it will be so cold. At least if we spend a lot of time outside in November and December, we won’t go into January already being tired of staying inside.
Taking my own advice, I took my family to Mt. Nebo to hike. While there, I walked the Rim Trail, which is a loop. From the visitor’s center, I turned right onto the trail. As I hiked, I passed many people who had started their hike by turning left from the visitor’s center to get on the trail. Every time I passed someone, I risked getting infected. While the risk may have been small because we were outside, it was an unnecessary risk. An easy to implement policy can greatly reduce the number of times people pass each other on this trail. The state parks should require people to walk in a particular direction on the loop trails. If everyone had been walking in the same direction, I would have passed fewer people on the trails, so the risk of us infecting each other would have been reduced.
If the state parks would hang directional signs on loop trails, they could reduce the number of times groups of hikers come in contact with strangers.
As a result, people will be less likely to spread the virus on the hiking trails. Also, if people feel safer hiking, they may get more hikes in, which will help them keep their spirits up going into January and February.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.