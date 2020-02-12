Saint Valentine works wonders, some say miracles or magic
With couples whose first impressions of each other were tragic.
He said, “She’s striking, but tends to spew mere superficial talk.”
She said, “He’s handsome, but shy; he won’t hold my hand on a walk.”
He said, “She’s too frivolous and flirts like she’s an easy mark.”
She said, “I think he’s been hurt before; he’s afraid to re-start.”
He said, “Her necklines and hemlines flaunt too much of her assets.”
She said, “He seems stuck in the 50s; yet he shows no regrets.”
He said, “Despite her bold appearance, maybe she’s a keeper.”
She said, “Beneath his exterior, maybe he’s a sleeper.”
Their mind games led to an impasse, but thoughtful friends intervened.
“Tell your concerns to St. Valentine; let his advice be screened.
“Review your (sometimes faulty) first impressions; take a fresh look.
You may miss the chance of a lifetime; you could co-write a book
“About young romance. After all, there are no perfect people.
But soulmates can become life partners under a church steeple.”
The Saint asked probing questions and advised consideration
Of benefits leading to a lifelong association.
While visiting the Saint, Ken and Joyce agreed to review
Their situation. They discovered points that made all things new.
Now all know their story. They lived happily ever after.
They considered their first impressions misguided, with laughter.
They often share their encounter through Valentine with others
And urge couples to get past ephemera; seek right answers.
As the age-old adage says, “Don’t judge a book by its cover.
You might overlook someone who could be your one true lover.”
Celebrate life and love annually on Valentine’s Day.
Exchanging cards is routine. Hallmark can’t know what you should say.
Be creative. Make that day memorable throughout the year.
Think beyond flowers and chocolates for the one you hold dear.
