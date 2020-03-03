Sam Walton came from a poor farming family in Oklahoma and worked his way to becoming the wealthiest man in Arkansas and the head of what became the largest company in the world. He charmed customers but was very competitive. He realized early in his career that a combination of customer service and underselling competitors would bring in customers and profits where few other retailers would dare. Though already a successful businessman by age 44 in 1962, he put everything he had into an entirely new type of store, creating the first Walmart.
Before long, Walmart stores became a common site across Northwest Arkansas and Northeast Oklahoma. He computerized inventory, scouted the competition, and paid attention to the smallest details at his stores, usually starting his days well before dawn. He started selling Walmart stock in 1970. To make sure his employees were fully vested in the growing store’s success, he gave stock to his workers. In 1971 alone, he opened 15 new stores, including the first stores in Louisiana and Kansas, with the bulk of his locations in Arkansas, Missouri, and Oklahoma. Walton opened 19 more in 1973, bringing the total to 71. By 1977, he had 181 stores in nine states.
Walton opened 54 stores in 1980, giving him 312 stores in a dozen states. Investors began taking notice, and stock prices soared. By 1982, the chain had amassed more than 500 stores in 15 states in just 20 years, making Walton the richest man in Arkansas. And he was not finished yet. Walton branched out and opened the Sam’s Club chain of members-only warehouse stores in 1983, while continuing to build Walmarts. He opened 110 stores in 1985 alone, bringing the total to 821 stores in 22 states.
He found willing partners with other Arkansas businesses to propel the growth of his stores, most notably Northwest Arkansas business giants such as Tyson Chicken, J. B. Hunt Transport, and Jones Truck Lines. In the process, Walton built the economic engine that propelled the massive growth in Northwest Arkansas since the 1980s. Between 1970 and 1990, Benton County doubled in population as Walmart operations grew. Its population would double again between 1990 and 2010.
Walton began looking at different ways to save money and build his retail fortunes. Walmart gradually went into its own trucking business to distribute its goods, nudging aside Jones and J. B. Hunt. He also began marketing the store’s own brand of products, generic versions that were even lower in price than regular name brands. In addition, his love of grape soda prompted him to work to revive the Grapette soda line, which originated in Camden, by 1986. In 1991, he introduced “Sam’s Choice,” the store’s own generic line of food and drink products. He even offered to match the prices of any competitor so he would not be undersold. As determined as he was to bring in a customer, he was just as determined not to lose one. Now a billion-dollar business by the 1990s, instead of buying high-rise, luxury office buildings, Walton repurposed old Walmart stores and warehouses into corporate offices.
Walton kept going. In 1991, he opened another 163 stores, bringing the total to 1,681 stores in more than 40 states. Corporate leaders marveled at his success. The New York Times noted in one report that a $3,000 Walmart stock purchase in 1981 would have been worth $105,000 by 1991. Walton himself became an iconic image for the store, often visiting stores wearing a business suit and a Walmart baseball cap.
In 1992, he was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by then-Pres. George H. W. Bush. Now facing cancer, his health declined rapidly. He died at a Little Rock hospital in April 1993 at age 74.
With this success also came the critics. In the years after Walton’s passing, a number of individuals came forward to criticize Walmart’s labor practices and often-cutthroat competition with small local businesses. Though Walmart gives millions of dollars to local charities, it has faced numerous lawsuits alleging harassment and unpaid wages though the corporation has denied fault.
Today, Walmart boasts 11,000 stores employing 2.2 million people in more than 27 countries with $514 billion in annual sales, the largest company in the world.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.