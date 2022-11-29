Gov.-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders didn’t provide many details during her campaign about what she hopes to accomplish in office. Regardless, this much can be expected: During her first legislative session starting in January, what she wants, she usually will get.

Every governor expects to have a honeymoon their first session when their political capital is high and they haven’t made anybody mad, at least not as governor.

Steve Brawner is a syndicated columnist published in 18 outlets in Arkansas. Email him at brawnersteve@mac.com. Follow him on Twitter at @stevebrawner.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.