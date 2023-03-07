Heart disease is the leading cause of death for men and women in the United States. Heart attacks are a major category of heart disease, with somebody in the U.S. dying from one every 40 seconds, Dr. Janette Wheat, University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff professor and Cooperative Extension Program human development specialist, said.

“All adults should focus on their heart health,” she said. “Individuals, their families, friends and communities should take the time to learn the important signs and symptoms of a heart attack and how to respond.”

