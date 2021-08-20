Good morning brothers and sisters. God is good! Jesus is lord and the holy spirit is our comforter.
I would like to ask each of you a few questions. However, before you answer think about them for a minute.
What would you do if you woke up one morning and Jesus has taken his people, the Christians, back home with him? Say it ain’t so. What if you woke up and your spouse and children have disappeared from the face of the earth? Say it ain’t so. What if you called some of your family members and friends and got no answers? Later, discovering they were no longer on earth because they were followers of Christ, and they went to heaven with him? Say it ain’t so.
What if you went to work one day and some of your co-workers begin disappearing from the face of the earth right in front of you? Say it ain’t so. What if you walked outside and saw a lot of chaos in your town and you called on God to help, but his spirit was no longer here on earth because it was in heaven with Jesus, so you got no answer? Say it ain’t so. What if you look and see vehicles stopped in the middle of the street, with motors running but no one inside. Say it ain’t so. What if you walk into a store and people are stealing in broad daylight; taking anything they wanted as if it were free? Say it ain’t so. What if you are walking down the street and witness someone killing another person and you called the police, but no one shows up to investigate the crime. Say it ain’t so.
What if you pass by a church and see men and women shooting dice on the parking lot while cursing? Say it ain’t so. What if the devil tells you to bow down and worship him and by not doing so, he will kill you? Say it’s so. What if you hear on the news, millions of people have departed from the face of the earth? Say it ain’t so. What if you find out you have been left behind when Jesus returns to take his people home with him? Say it ain’t so.
Brothers and sisters what if everything I mentioned takes place one day. Don’t take it lightly, one day this will take place. I ask you when Jesus comes back for his people please do not get left behind. Do not think there will be a party on earth after Jesus returns for his people. You may be partying, getting drunk, smoking that stuff and dancing because God’s people are no longer here on earth; but remember one day you will come to your senses and say, “what is going on, what has happened, why are some people no longer here on earth? Did Jesus really come back for his people?” Say it ain’t so.
I tell you, things will be in disarray, there will be complete chaos everywhere. If you choose to be left behind, you will regret it one day. Will you be in the number when Jesus returns for his people? Do not take a chance at losing your salvation because of partying, chasing women and chasing men.
Believe me one day Jesus is coming back. I will be so glad when he does because this world is not my home, I am just passing through to get to the other side. Do not forget God loves you and sent his son Jesus who died for you.
So it is, it is so.
