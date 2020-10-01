It did not have to be this way. All the confusion and exhaustion created for teachers, students, and parents by the ragged patchwork of school plans that “blend” virtual and face to face classes should never have happened. With the right kind of leadership and vision, and a heavy dose of input by professionals who understand how to design curriculum and collaborate with their peers, a plan could have been devised that would have been effective and much less stressful for everyone, especially students. But that is not how it happened. The entire state was plunged into uncertainty with mixed messages and changing directives about how to set up this new requirement for the 2020-21 school year. Each district created its own plan, some of them good and some non-existent until days before classes were set to begin. The end result was that very few districts were actually prepared to put their plans in motion by the August 26th deadline. Yes, I said it, and I know for a fact that is the truth. Teachers suddenly found out that their already demanding full time job was to become TWO full time jobs, plus cleaning their class rooms up to 7 times per day. At this point in September there are thousands of teachers working in classes every day, working at night when they get home, and working all weekend, just trying to keep their heads above water and not get behind. It is a losing battle. In some districts the process is going fairly well because planning sessions began by mid-summer. Those are the lucky ones. The level of stress, exhaustion, and emotional trauma for the rest is heartbreaking. Those who could retire or resign have done so, the rest are struggling in ways that the public will never see because teachers are famous for putting on their game face smile, wiping away the tears, and doing what has to be done no matter what.
So, how could this seemingly impossible task have been accomplished? I’m glad you asked. Every district in Arkansas should have assembled its teachers and staff in July, with pay. There should have been new virtual teaching positions created on each campus that would be filled by either those already on staff with health issues that made them more vulnerable to the virus, or new hires if there were no teachers available on campus. Teachers should have been allowed to collaborate, a concept frequently touted as the best practice in the field of education, with teams based on grade levels or subject matter depending on the school situation. Virtual and classroom teachers should have been teammates creating their curriculum plans together, so that as students needed to switch from one method to another their education would have been streamlined. The workload should have been shared and coordinated. There would be no waiting list for virtual academies and subsequent rapid exits from them when the content proved to be too difficult for most children to do at home with little professional guidance, nor would there be any need for expensive curriculum-in-a-can options that do not align with what is being taught in individual classrooms. Arkansas should have asked its teachers to create the solution to this vexing problem, but usually nobody asks teachers for their input. Generally speaking, those who may or may not have any education training or classroom experience devise unworkable plans with impossible stipulations that they then require teachers to follow.
I know Arkansas teachers. If they had been given the tools and encouragement to solve this problem, they could have framed it within a week, and been completely ready to roll when school started. Yes, some teachers do complain when they are told to do the impossible, or to endanger their own health or that of their families. They clearly have not been consulted, nor even considered it seems. You simply do not spend years of your life training to be the best at your profession only to be told to shut up and wait for instructions from those who don’t even seem to understand that this is exactly what you have been trained to do. There are almost 34,000 teachers in Arkansas. Given a framework and a clear list of expectations, adequate funding and time to collaborate, they would have caffeined up, tackled it like it was a Texas quarterback, and brought home the W. As part of a larger team that relied on school nurses for their expertise on the health and sanitization aspects, another group of highly trained and competent professionals, this school year could have been humming along fairly smoothly by now. The burden of funding for these much-needed changes to public schools should have been handled by the state and federal governments in cooperation with district administrators. If the requirement is to go back to school in the middle of a pandemic, and to keep everyone safe while providing an equal and high-quality education for our children, then you must expect to spend some money. You simply cannot dump all of these burdens on teachers and expect them to maintain their own health and sanity, not to mention also take care of their own families. It is not unreasonable for them to insist on a safe environment and a manageable work load, yet too many people criticize them for speaking up on their own behalf, as if somehow they should accept martyrdom in silence with a smile. Leadership, vision, and trust in the professionals would have made this entire process more successful and student-oriented. Would it have been perfect? Probably not, but I would bet my 32 years as an educator that it would not have been the unmitigated train wreck that we have seen thus far.
I once had the privilege of working for a superintendent and principal team in Leslie, Arkansas whose philosophy was that we were the experts in our fields. They looked to the faculty for guidance and wisdom, and provided opportunities for us to build curriculum and plans for the district. It was a rare and inspiring experience that I have not had before or since. This should be the gold standard for the entire state. Listen to your teachers.
Shelley Smith was a teacher for 32 years in Fox, Arkansas. She recently retired.
