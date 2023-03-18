‘Scream VI” is the sixth film in the iconic slasher franchise once again directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett and written by James Vanderbilt (“Zodiac”) and Guy Busick (“Ready or Not”). The four Woodsboro Survivors from 2022’s Scream “requel,” Sam, Tara, Mindy and Chad, leave their California town behind to move to New York City where they are once again faced with a new series of mysterious Ghostface killings, but this one might be more sinister than the ones before it.
The Scream franchise is probably my favorite franchise of all time. I love me some good slashers and that mixed with the meta commentary and the just pure love everyone involved has with the genre really puts this on top not just in the horror genre, but in films in general. I loved last year’s new installment and I’ve loved pretty much every entry in this franchise to date (I’m still iffy on Scream 3 however).
With the sixth edition, directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett have taken the franchise to a whole new level, setting the film in a place that very few slashers are set: in the Big Apple. Most slasher movies, including most Scream films, are set in the suburbs or, for others, in the woods. “Scream 3” was set in Hollywood, but no Scream film to date has tackled a city quite like the one that never sleeps.
Olpin and Gillett utilize the urban landscape to the highest degree possible with what is probably the scariest Scream movie yet. The directing duo have become masters of tension, crafting some scenes that nearly sent me into cardiac arrest. The opening kill (which is one of the best in the series), a chase in a bodega, an escape on a latter, a tense subway ride and a scene with Courteney Cox’s Gale Weathers are some of the best in the entire franchise when it comes to pure adrenaline-pumping tension. The kills are violently brutal and Ghostface is more menacing than he’s ever been.
While all of those aspects that I mentioned are excellent and at a franchise high, I do have a few problems with Scream VI that left me wanting more. For one, this film doesn’t take that many risks and I also found the killer reveal to be a little underwhelming. Not necessarily predictable (although they’re never predictable for me), but looking back and even in the moment as well, I was left slightly disappointed with the outcome (again, this is a non-spoiler review so I won’t be going into much further detail on that). When ranking the killers and their respective reveals throughout the entire franchise, this film ranks very low.
I also felt that this movie’s commentary was really lacking. It doesn’t have much to say about the state of the horror genre or “franchise films” and that “meta commentary” is one of my favorite parts of this franchise. Maybe it’s because this film was released only a year after the previous so not much has changed since the last installment, but I wanted more. The opening scene has a nice line of dialogue about the popularity of slashers from a film professor and Jasmin Savoy Brown’s Mindy has one scene talking about the state of franchises, but that’s really it.
Some die-hard fans of the Scream series may be upset to learn that Neve Campbell’s Sidney Prescott is not in this film for the first time ever, but I personally didn’t really mind her absence. The film talks about how Sidney deserves her “happy ending” and after five movies of going through the absolute worst trauma over and over again, I agree. Although behind-the-scenes issues are the real reason for her exclusion, I think it was time to give Sidney a break.
And the two legacy characters this film does have in Courteney Cox’s Gale Weathers and Hayden Panettiere’s Kirby Reed from “Scream 4” do a good job carrying the weight in Sidney’s absence. Cox doesn’t get a whole lot to do, but she does get one giant scene where she is really allowed to give it her all and does it tremendously. Panettiere gets more to do and as a massive Kirby Reed fan myself, it was so much fun to see her return to this role.
The new characters returning from the fifth film, dubbed as the “Core 4,” all step up their games. It can be a bit of an adjustment trying to connect to these characters and root for them on the same level as some OGs, but I really fell in love with these four in this movie. I genuinely cared about them and didn’t want to see any of them get hurt, just like I did with Sidney, Gale, Dewey and Randy before. Their character development is really well done, more so than the previous film. Melissa Barrera as Sam is so much better this time around and Jenna Ortega as her sister Tara proves once again why she is the scream queen of her generation. Mason Gooding is also very charismatic this time around and Brown is just as fun as always.
While I did have a few problems with this, “Scream VI” is still a ton of fun filled with almost everything you can ask for from a Scream film and then some. It proves once again why this is my favorite horror franchise and I can’t wait for the seventh film, which is supposed to begin filming this year already. “Scream VI” is currently in theaters, every Scream fan must see it.
Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net
