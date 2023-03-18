‘Scream VI” is the sixth film in the iconic slasher franchise once again directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett and written by James Vanderbilt (“Zodiac”) and Guy Busick (“Ready or Not”). The four Woodsboro Survivors from 2022’s Scream “requel,” Sam, Tara, Mindy and Chad, leave their California town behind to move to New York City where they are once again faced with a new series of mysterious Ghostface killings, but this one might be more sinister than the ones before it.

The Scream franchise is probably my favorite franchise of all time. I love me some good slashers and that mixed with the meta commentary and the just pure love everyone involved has with the genre really puts this on top not just in the horror genre, but in films in general. I loved last year’s new installment and I’ve loved pretty much every entry in this franchise to date (I’m still iffy on Scream 3 however).

Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.