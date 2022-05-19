I shared with you all that we will explore in our new articles quotes that I have found in my life that I have made me stop and say, wow, that is good stuff. This week here is our quote:
“Jesus doesn’t change what you see in the mirror. He changes how you see what you see.” This quote came to me from a book I’m reading by Max Lucado.
It indeed made me stop and say, oh my, as this indeed at the heart of our lives. Have you ever paused and reflected on all the different things you see daily in your life? It is millions of scenes I would gather to say, and each one of them has a chance to impact you in one way or another.
Here is an example I’d like to share with you. Just last week, my wife and I had just finished a four mile run, yes, this is still one of the highlights of my life (running with my wife), and while walking back home after our run, we heard at the top of the tree the most beautiful sound, a redbird just singing to it’s heart content. We both looked up and watched with awe the beauty as it was being sung by such a small, but yet amazing creature in our lives.
I think God places in our midst events such as this, just to remind us of his presence in and with us in all walks of our life. Our lives can be hectic, and traumatic, but when we take a moment to slow down and look at the beauty that is all around us, then goodness our lives can and will start to take on a whole new dimension.
In our quote above, I think of many who when they look into the mirror might not like what they see. I mean our hair is fading or getting gray, our waistlines may be enlarging, wrinkles may appear where they weren’t appearing before, but I just don’t believe this is how God looks at you, in fact I’d say it is not the way he looks at his creation. I want give you an example of how I believe He looks at us. When you look at a baby, do you say to yourself, well, darn they are bald … they have a bigger head than anything else on their body, or goodness look at all the slobbering they do and it just rolls down their cheeks? Heck no, I bet you, like I, say, oh my what a beautiful creation, and you just want to hug on them and hold them. This is how God looks at us, he sees his creation and the beauty that goes with it … truly no matter how you look to yourself, you are the most beautiful thing God can imagine, because he created you just like he wanted you to be.
So, what did Max Lucado mean when he said, he changes how we see what we see. Well, to me, this means he changes our heart, and when we look at life from the heart (where God lives in us by the way) we do so see things in a different light. Daily, I ask God to make me more Christlike in my life so that I can see things more clearly, oh how I wish I could confess that I do this 100 percent of the time, but sadly I fail, but in trying to see things like this I do believe it leads me to find more beauty than I previously found in my life.
Our time on this earth is limited, yes for some it may be 80, 90 or even 100 years, but compared to eternity, this is but a blink of an eye so to speak. Let us not waste time in our lives looking at ways to live critically of others, but let us look at things in our life, like Jesus would look at them.
I want to close our time this week together by giving a shout out to a show called “The Chosen” on Amazon. If you haven’t seen this show and have a chance to do so, you will so find it a blessing. There is a scene in this show where Jesus comes to the well to meet the Samaritan woman, no one else wants or will be near her, but yet Jesus says to her, I came for one reason and one reason only, and that was to see you. Jesus can and does change how we see what we see in our lives, may you so allow him to alter your views and see if you don’t start seeing life more clearly in the future.
Until next week, Joe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.