Hello everyone!
I want to take the opportunity to discuss self-Care. Self-Care, in my opinion, is anything you strategically do to preserve, improve, or enhance your personal well-being. Self-care is critical to your overall well-being because it reduces stress, helps to guard against burnout, and increases your happiness. Today, I submit to you the self-care challenge.
First, I want to challenge you to write down six reasons why you are proud of yourself. It is okay to celebrate your personal growth and accomplishments in life. Never allow anyone to bully you into downplaying your personal success. In fact, we all need to learn the art of encouraging ourselves. A great example of this principle is found in 1 Samuel 30:6, “And David was greatly distressed; for the people spake of stoning him, because the soul of all the people was grieved, every man for the sons and his daughters: But David encouraged himself in the Lord his God.” When you are experiencing troubling times, like David, learn to encourage yourself.
Second, I want to challenge you to write down four things you have chosen to forgive yourself for doing. Give yourself permission to heal. Once you have asked God to forgive you, you must forgive yourself. Then you may continue the process by making amends where necessary, correcting bad behavior, and simply moving on. Paul says it like this in Philippians 3:13-14, “Brothers and sisters, I do not consider myself yet to have taken hold of it. But one thing I do: Forgetting what is behind and straining toward what is ahead. (14)I press on toward the goal to win the prize for what God has called me heavenward in Christ Jesus.” A big part of self-care is recognizing your mistakes but refusing to be crippled by them. Self-care helps you to make peace with your past and to move on to bigger and better things.
Third, I want to challenge you to write down three things you commit to doing over the next ninety days that will enhance or make your life better. Habakkuk 2:2 states, “And the Lord answered me, and said, write the vision, and make it plain upon tables, that he may run that readeth it.” Goal setting is a vital part of self-care. You need to construct, reevaluate, and passionately pursue goals for every facet of your life.
Today, I challenge you to be pro-active in your self-care. Self-care is anything you strategically do to preserve, improve, or enhance your personal well-being. Today, I think it is imperative to write down reasons why you are proud of yourself, reasons you forgive yourself, and reasons how you plan to enhance or make your future better. I leave you today with the words found in Psalm 139:14, “I praise you because I am fearfully and wonderfully made; your works are wonderful, I know that full well.”
Blessings!
