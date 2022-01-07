Hello everyone!
Self-care is not being selfish or self-indulging. But it is in fact, the practice of self-preservation. So, when I refer to self-care, I am not talking about some egocentric, self-centered point of view but rather making a conscious effort to take care of oneself, spirit, soul, and body. The following is three basic types of self-care.
The first type is physical self-care! We need to be proactive in taking care of our physical bodies so they will remain healthy and function as God intended. Paul explains it in this manner in 1 Corinthians 6:19-20, “Do you not know that your bodies are temples of the Holy Spirit, who is in you, whom you have received from God? You are not your own. (20) You were bought at a price. Therefore, honor God with your bodies.” Honoring God in our body includes getting the proper rest. It includes regular exercise. It also includes a befitting and appropriate diet. Self-care certainly includes honoring God by taking good care of your physical body.
The second type is mental self-care! We need to be proactive in surrounding ourselves with the right people, the right information, and the right environment. Paul reminds us in 1 Corinthians 15:33, “Do not be misled: Bad company corrupts good character.” We must be so very careful to protect our mental health by being selective about who we allow in our inner circle, where we choose to receive our information, and what surroundings we will enjoy. Self-care, without question, includes our mental health.
The third type is spiritual self-care! It is critically important to make nurturing our relationship with God the top priority. I like the way Jeremiah says it in Jeremiah 17:8, “They will be like a tree planted by the water that sends out it roots by the stream. It does not fear when heat comes; it leaves are always green. It has no worries in a year of drought and never fails to bear fruit.” I have personally found that prayer, scripture reading, and fellowshipping with fellow Christians will sustain you through the most difficult and challenging moments of your life. Self-care, assuredly, includes our spiritual well-being.
Self-care is not being selfish or self-indulging. Rather, it is the practice of self-preservation. It is all about making a conscious effort to take care of oneself physically, mentally, and spiritually. My hope for you in 2022 is found in the encouraging words of 3 John 1:2, “Beloved, I pray that you may prosper in all things and be in health, just as your soul prospers.”
Blessings!
