Hello everyone!
And just like that, over half of the year is already gone. Welcome to the month of July. We have now officially begun the second half of 2022. Therefore, we must quickly reassess and make sure we have the self-discipline needed to fully realize our 2022 goals and aspirations. Today, I simply want to share three things we can do to enhance our self-discipline.
The first thing we can do to enhance our self-discipline is to write our goals down. I am a firm believer that an unwritten goal is no more than a wishful thinking or a pipedream. Therefore, the Bible clearly states in Habakkuk 2:2, “And the Lord answered me, and said, write the vison, and make it plain…” In other words, self-discipline must be accompanied by written, well defined goals and a timeline.
The second thing we can do to enhance our self-discipline is stop procrastinating. In my mind, procrastination is simply putting something off until later, the things you know that you should be doing now. Proverbs 14:23 says it in this manner, “All hard work brings a profit, but mere talk leads to poverty.” To put it another way, a self-disciplined person does not just talk about what they are going to do, they put their words into action. They take advantage of opportunities afforded to them and as a result their lives are fruitful and productive.
The third thing we can do to enhance our self-discipline is to track our progress. In doing so, you stay informed of your progression. I have learned over the years that even self-disciplined people who pursue noteworthy goals make mistakes from time to time. In fact, Proverbs 24:16 explains it in this manner, “For though the righteous fall seven times, they rise again.” I have also noted that one of the best things about tracking your progress as a self-disciplined person is it helps you to quickly adjust, correct and modify your approach when needed.
Yes, the second half of 2022 has official begun. If we are going to successfully reach our goals and aspirations we must write our goals down, stop procrastinating and track our progress. I leave you today with the following words of wisdom spoken by Solomon in Proverbs 25:28, “A man without self-control is like a city broke into and left without walls.”
Blessings!
