Having the proper self-management skills and strategies are vitally important to living a productive life. The word manage simply means, “To control or take charge of.” To properly self-manage your actions and attitude means to govern, direct, and/or regulate your life in a way that pleases the Lord. Today, I want to share with you three self-management strategies that we all should learn.
The first self-management strategy is when you are with people, manage your mouth. The Bible makes it plain that part of managing our mouths has to do with refusing to lie. A lie, in my opinion, is much more than sharing a false statement or untruth. I believe a lie can be categorized as any intent to deceive or be dishonest. One of the most common ways people deceive is through pretending. We pretend to be someone we are not. We even pretend we don’t need help when we do. The Bible says it best in Proverbs 13:7, “One person pretends to be rich, yet has nothing; another pretends to be poor, yet has great wealth.” Don’t be fake! On the contrary, pray and ask God to give you the confidence to feel comfortable in your own skin.
The second self-management strategy is when you get frustrated, manage your anger. Anger is a God given emotion. In fact, there are times when it is most appropriate to be angry. For either example, when we witness or personally experience cruelty, injustice, betrayal or mistreatment we should get angry. However, we cannot allow our anger to get out of control. Therefore, the Apostle Paul warns us in Ephesians 4:26, “In your anger do not sin. Do not let the sun go down while you are still angry.” Never allow your anger to get the best of you. You don’t want to end up doing or saying things that you will later regret.
The third self-management strategy is when you are being blessed, manage your ego. Arrogance and/or an exaggerated, lofty opinion of oneself can get you into all kinds of trouble. The Bible makes it crystal clear in Proverbs 16:18, “Pride goes before destruction, a haughty spirit before a fall.” My experience with most egotistical people is they are blinded to their own flaws and shortcomings, making them an easy target for failure. Always remember, an inflated ego has always been one of the biggest weapons that the enemy uses to take us down.
Yes, having the proper self-management skills and strategies are essential to living a productive life. I truly believe that learning to manage our mouths, emotions, and egos are all key ingredients to getting ahead both personally and professionally. I think the Apostle Paul sums it up best in Titus 2:12, “It teaches us to say no to ungodliness and worldly passions, and to live self-controlled, upright and godly lives in this present age.”
