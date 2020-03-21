It is not my nature to be critical of other people, and when I am, I try to do it in a way that it is not personal and do it in a way that criticizes the action and not the person. However there comes a time when we just need to tell it like it is, and this is one of those times.
There is a group of people in America today, who have been around for a long time, who I believe are selling us down the river. I am talking about liberal college professors who are biting the hand that feeds them, and the vast majority have not been to war or shed blood to preserve the precious freedoms that we all enjoy.
A brief disclaimer for what I am about to say: My father fought in World War I and I was a member of the Arkansas National Guard for eight years, and have a flagpole and the American flag flying in our front yard. While I am not a member of any political party, I am a Christian and a conservative, and believe our government should not be carrying a national debt of over $20 trillion. With that said, I still believe our nation is the greatest in the history of the world and am grateful for all of our blessings, including freedom and the rights of the individual citizen.
It should also be noted that I certainly believe in free speech, and would be willing to fight and die to preserve that right for all of us.
But because we have the right does not mean that we should use it to undermine the very foundation that has made our nation the strongest and most powerful in the world. Some of the very people I am talking about want to change it, but our national motto is still “In God We Trust,” and the American free enterprise system is still the goose that lays the golden eggs.
It is very important what we teach our children with respect to values and policies that will help us always be the “home of the free and the land of the brave.”
To be sure, this is a national problem and not a local one. Our liberal professors seem to be in some areas of our nation more than others, but those who advocate Communism and Socialism are doing our nation a great disservice. At this point you are either mad or saying A-men, and I understand that. However, I am willing to take a stand for those values that I believe are important and in our national interest. What I am saying is certainly not political but something that should be of interest to every American citizen, as we all have a stake.
For one, I am ready to get back to harmony and have all of our national office holders, from the President on down, get back to working for “We the People” rather than partisan bickering. This is because when there is constant bickering, very little is getting done to meet the needs of our nation.
If you have an interest in what I am saying and are willing to take a stand, the best way to do that is get informed about what political candidates stand for and vote in all future national, state and local elections.
Let’s also identify those college professors who are teaching our children values and concepts that are un-American and will erode the foundation of our society. While I don’t advocate firing them, we can encourage them to change or at least discredit them. While I am sorry if what I have said offends you, I just care enough about the future of my children and grandchildren to take a stand.
