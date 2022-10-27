“The best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others.”
– Mahatma Gandhi
As I live my life each week, I am always on the search for topics to discuss with you about how we can make a difference not only in our lives, but in the lives of others. I am so amazed at how God simply puts me in places that give me such good data to offer to you, and for that I am ever so thankful.
Our quote this week is very impactful, for you see I believe it is touching on a couple of real important issues in our lives. First, often times in our life changes, trials or whatever may come our way and it will lead us to seek out just who and where we are in our lives. I can personally tell you that after serving in the secular world at my career for 35 and a half years, retiring has brought with it those thoughts more than once in my life. You see, when I was working things were more “structured” in my life, and oh how I do enjoy structure. When I retired, this was removed, which of course gives you more freedom, but with such freedom comes the question often, now what?
Well, the second part of our quote this week, opens up to us some dimensions of the what now in your life. You see we live in a society whereby one can serve in many, many different ways and in doing so, I believe will enable you to find out a whole lot about yourself.
Near the end of this week’s article I’ll try to identify for you some specific ways you can indeed serve others, but for now, I want to share with you some notes I took from a wonderful sermon that I heard while visiting my grandchildren in northwest Arkansas. The pastor who provided these words was Ryan Blackwell and he is a teaching pastor at Cross Church in Fayetteville, Arkansas.
He was preaching on Romans 16: 1-2, where here Paul talks about Phoebe, who served in the church in her town, Cenchrea. Phoebe worked behind the scenes if you will, basically in the shadows is how Pastor Blackwell described it. But the cool thing about this is that God chooses and uses shadow Christians! A shadow Christian is one who uses their skills and talents to serve in any capacity that they can serve and they do so without fanfare or exposure.
In our life, in your life, if you want to be more like Christ, then I think it begins with humble service. When we serve humbly, we are letting others take center stage so to speak and this my friends allows us to find ourselves, by losing ourselves in the lifting up of others.
Living other centered is not in our “human” nature, just ask a three year old to share with others and you will see what I mean. But when our lives are centered around Christ and what He has done for us in our life, then living a life of other centered becomes easier and easier to do.
When you are obedient in your life to what God has called you to be and do, you start to see so much more of what God has in store for you. When you live in His will, your will simply allows you to become easier to serve others.
Pastor Blackwell posed a straightforward question to the audience and I am now posing it to you in this article. Are you really ready to do what God calls you to do, when God calls you to do it? If you find that something in your heart has been nagging at you about serving it very well could be that you are fighting the very thing that God is leading you to do and I can tell you as long as you fight that fight, you are going to have some sleepless nights! Let your heart go and follow where God will lead and see how indeed you will most find yourself in the service of others.
Well, I mentioned I’d share with you some ways you can serve, these are not unique but really rather ordinary, and I so hope you find one or two of them that you are called to do.
Visiting nursing homes.
Serve your church in any way they need served.
Volunteer at local hospitals.
Volunteer at any of the agencies in your community that are designed to help those in need. In our community, these come to mind. Bethlehem House, Renewal Ranch, Ministry Center, Habitat for Humanity or any number of places that the United Way can guide you.
I’ll close by sharing one last quote with you. This used to be printed on the walls in Sams and one could not depart their store without seeing these words from Helen Walton, that went like this: “It’s not what you gather, but what you scatter that tells what kind of life you lived.”
Until next week, Joe.
