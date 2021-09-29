Legislators are meeting this week to redraw congressional district lines, but other controversial topics will come up. It could be over in three days, or it could drag out a lot longer.
Arkansas’ four congressional districts must be changed after the U.S. census every 10 years. The maps must be redrawn because the districts must be substantially equal in population, and populations shift over time.
The state’s four congressional districts can be summarized this way: the 1st is eastern and northern Arkansas; the 2nd is central Arkansas; the 3rd is northwest Arkansas; and the 4th is everything else. The 4th stretches from Ashley County in the state’s southeast corner across to Texas and Oklahoma and as far north as Madison County not far from Missouri.
Northwest Arkansas is growing in population, so it must shrink, or at least shift, geographically. The 2nd has grown some, too, so its population also will shift.
In the Arkansas Legislature, the 35 state Senate districts and 100 House of Representative districts also must be redrawn. The governor, attorney general and secretary of state do that as a three-person committee known as the Board of Apportionment.
Legislative redistricting isn’t the sexiest issue, but it’s very important. It’s where the politicians pick the voters, which greatly determines what happens in elections, when voters pick the politicians.
Legislators will be considering a number of factors. They want to keep similar areas together – for example, the row crop regions of eastern Arkansas. It’s better not to split counties, as five currently are, and definitely not cities, as Alma currently is.
And of course there are political and partisan considerations. If you draw the map the right way, a practice known as gerrymandering, a party with a bare majority of support in a state can control most of the congressional seats. That’s not as big of an issue in Arkansas, where Republicans now dominate. Some legislators probably are thinking about how the map might affect their plans to run for Congress someday.
Various lawmakers have produced about a dozen maps so far, with some making relatively few changes to the current map and others blowing it up completely. A couple of maps presented Monday would move Fort Smith from the 3rd District, where it really wants to be, into the 4th. Another map would move Benton and Bryant from the 2nd, where they obviously belong, into the 4th. There seems to be an interest among some Republicans in splitting up Pulaski County, the state’s largest county and one with a lot of Democrats.
Democrats drew the last map in 2010 in hopes of gaining an advantage (they didn’t) and have filed maps this time that have no chance of advancing. Sen. Greg Leding, D-Fayettville, presented a map drawn by a student as an educational civic exercise.
This activity would normally occur during the first part of the year, but because of COVID and other factors the census was late. That’s a problem because candidates are waiting to find out which district they live in and who their opponents might be. Instead of adjourning and letting the governor call them into special session, lawmakers recessed this spring and technically have been in session all year.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson and legislative leaders would like for this to go quickly. The governor is planning to call lawmakers into special session afterward to reduce income taxes for higher-earning Arkansans. A lot of lawmakers with jobs and families likewise will have personal reasons for wanting a quick session.
But it instead could get messy. Lawmakers could consider other topics such as preventing businesses from requiring their employees to be vaccinated, a topic covered at the end of a committee meeting Monday. Sen. Trent Garner, R-El Dorado, is filing a bill that would make vaccine refusers eligible for unemployment benefits if they lose their jobs. Another bill by Garner would treat “natural immunity” resulting from having COVID the same as a vaccine. Redistricting could get tied up — even held hostage — in these debates.
That means we could end up with an extended session that lasts for a while, or by the time you read this, it could be almost over. We’ll see. Regardless, eventually voters will have an opportunity to pick their politicians, whatever district they live in.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.