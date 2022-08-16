Unless you’ve been living under rocks the past decade, you already know that big pickups are all the rage with bedliners for all occasions, luscious interiors and high tech – albeit for a price.

This year there is more to hoot and holler about with some GMC and Chevy trucks taking on Super Cruise – an intuitive semi-autonomous driving system that, well, drives itself at high speeds over compatible four-lane roads.

Contact independent automotive columnist Len Ingrassia at lenscarcorner@comcast.net.

