Greetings. The last time we shared our lives together was at the end of last year. Our journey over the course of 2021 was looking each week at different ways in our lives that we are blessed. I shared with you all that I had hoped to write a book and well, I am very happy to report that I did in fact do this, and the title is, “Simple Blessings.”
You see, as we reflected on those blessings in 2021 I came to see through our time together how indeed there are so many ways we are blessed in our lives. So, I chose 31 of those weekly columns and created what I want to call a small devotional book, and with it reflect on life’s simple blessings.
The topics that we cover in the book, touch on some of the following: Faith, family, friends, attitude, gratitude, goals, helping others, courtesy, pets and, of course, exercise, as this was the topic of the very first column I shared with you. I am not asking you to buy the book, but am sharing that it is available on Amazon for $5.99, and well, many of your comments to me over the year of 2021 were indeed to me some of my best simple blessings.
So, where do we go from here? I have had a number of folks ask me if I would be doing articles again for the newspaper, and I have been praying about what that might look like. While I am not prepared to commit in print to doing it every week, although this may in fact be what I do, I have decided that I miss our time together and want to begin again with reaching out to you.
So, here’s where we are headed “together” I so hope. When you are reading or driving down the road do you find yourself seeing signs or quotes that you just say, wow, what a quote. In fact I’ve told the congregation from the pulpit that one day I think I’ll give a sermon just on quotes I have seen on different church marquis I pass while driving. So, it is in this vein that I am beginning anew with you next week. I’ll select a random quote and we will explore how this quote impacts, alters and guides our life.
It is with the utmost respect and joy that I say again, thank you to all of you that have shared comments with me in the past, your words mean a lot to me and have led me to where we are today, beginning again, anew, so to speak. Take care and continue to live your life with a glass-half-full approach and see how this positive attitude so affects you and others around you. Respectfully, Joe Pruett.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.