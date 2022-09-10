‘Sissy” is an Australian horror slasher film written and directed by Kane Senes and Hannah Barlow and stars Aisha Dee (The Bold Type) as Cecilia, a successful social media influencer living the dream, until she runs into her ex-childhood best friend (played by Barlow) and is invited away on her bachelorette weekend. Suddenly Cecilia, or “Sissy,” finds herself stuck in a remote cabin with her childhood bully as memories of her childhood trauma start to come back to her.

I really didn’t know what to expect out of this so I went in with zero expectations whatsoever. The first half of this film was fine, but I really felt like it wasn’t really going anywhere. It’s a really slow start to a slasher film that only featured a couple of cheap and meaningless horror moments here and there just to remind you that, yes, you’re watching what is supposed to be a horror film. It wasn’t a bad first half, the writing, directing and performances were all good, but I felt there was something missing that it needed … and man did that second half give me more than I could ever ask for.

Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.