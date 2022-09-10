‘Sissy” is an Australian horror slasher film written and directed by Kane Senes and Hannah Barlow and stars Aisha Dee (The Bold Type) as Cecilia, a successful social media influencer living the dream, until she runs into her ex-childhood best friend (played by Barlow) and is invited away on her bachelorette weekend. Suddenly Cecilia, or “Sissy,” finds herself stuck in a remote cabin with her childhood bully as memories of her childhood trauma start to come back to her.
I really didn’t know what to expect out of this so I went in with zero expectations whatsoever. The first half of this film was fine, but I really felt like it wasn’t really going anywhere. It’s a really slow start to a slasher film that only featured a couple of cheap and meaningless horror moments here and there just to remind you that, yes, you’re watching what is supposed to be a horror film. It wasn’t a bad first half, the writing, directing and performances were all good, but I felt there was something missing that it needed … and man did that second half give me more than I could ever ask for.
This movie takes a very long time to get going and I really wish it would’ve got there sooner because that second half is absolutely perfect and is so much fun. I truly haven’t had this much fun with a horror movie, or really any movie for that matter, in quite a bit and I was thoroughly entertained and fed throughout the entire second half. There are so many surprises at every turn and I personally didn’t know where this was going and I loved that so much.
This movie has some really great kills and a couple of them I think will be ingrained into my memory for awhile. There aren’t many kills, the movie only features six characters in total, so it’s really great that the writing/directing duo of Senes and Barlow give us a good show for each and every kill. Some of my favorites include a bathtub kill that made my gasp out loud, covering my mouth, and a kill involving a car that was a really fantastic and cleverly written callback to something that occurred earlier in the film that, at the time, didn’t make much sense to me. All of these kills are very gory and they don’t really ever hold back on the blood.
I also really dug the style this movie has. At first, the overt use of emojis, social media references, and extreme close-up shots of characters having conversations annoyed me, but that quickly went away quickly and I was fully sucked in to the vision of Senes and Barlow. I loved Cinematographer Steve Arnold’s use of colors with this movie and he really helps make them pop off screen. It reminded me a lot of “Promising Young Woman’s” use of colors and I really appreciated that.
This movie is tackling quite a few themes with the story. First off, there is a clear theme of bullying and childhood trauma. Cecilia endured a lot of abuse from her classmates as a kid and we get to see that throughout the story. She’s reinvented herself as a meditative Instagram influencer who promotes mental health with over 200,000 followers. As the movie progresses and her friends start to bully her a bit, it triggered her childhood trauma and this movie really does a great job showing the extreme side of what could happen to you if you bully someone, but in a more satirical way and still remaining fun.
This movie is also about the impact of social media on mental health and the false sense of love and validation you can get from social media. Cecilia constantly goes to her Instagram and Twitter to read positive messages from her followers whenever she gets triggered by something and starts having a panic attack or mental breakdown. It’s clear that social media has done some concerning numbers to her mental health, even if she thinks it’s helping her when in reality it’s doing in the opposite.
Probably the best part about the movie and the thing that makes it as fantastic as it is is Aisha Dee’s performance. This is a very complicated character to pull off because for this movie to work the way it needs to to accomplish its goal, you need to both feel sympathy for Cecilia and also be disgusted by her actions. Dee accomplishes this with ease with a performance that is absolutely bonkers. She is a star in the making and I cannot wait to see what she does next.
“Sissy” exits in the same vein as something like “Scream 4,” but I can’t fully say why without spoiling, but I will say that it is a really gory, fun and entertaining satirical slasher horror film that constantly surprised me at every turn with some stellar kills. “Sissy” will be streaming on the horror-based streaming service Shudder on Sept. 29.
Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.