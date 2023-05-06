‘Sisu” is written and directed by Finnish filmmaker Jalmari Helander and stars Finnish actor Jorma Tommila as an elderly gold miner named Aatami Korpi. Taking place toward the end of World War II during the Nazi invasion of the Lapland region of Finland, Aatami strikes gold and must bring it to the city in order to cash it in. But once he runs into a Nazi patrol group, he must fight for his life and the gold in order to make it to the city alive, with his own legacy behind him.

The word “Sisu” is a Finnish word that has no direct English translation but means the strength of will, determination, perseverance and acting rationally in the face of adversity, which the film opens with a translation of. The John Wick franchise, which just recently had its fourth installment released in theaters, follows a character that I think would fit that description, as does the film “Sisu.” This Finnish film, although English is spoken for the entire runtime until the last minute or so, is full of great fight sequences that earn itself the title of the “Finnish John Wick.”

Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.