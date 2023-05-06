‘Sisu” is written and directed by Finnish filmmaker Jalmari Helander and stars Finnish actor Jorma Tommila as an elderly gold miner named Aatami Korpi. Taking place toward the end of World War II during the Nazi invasion of the Lapland region of Finland, Aatami strikes gold and must bring it to the city in order to cash it in. But once he runs into a Nazi patrol group, he must fight for his life and the gold in order to make it to the city alive, with his own legacy behind him.
The word “Sisu” is a Finnish word that has no direct English translation but means the strength of will, determination, perseverance and acting rationally in the face of adversity, which the film opens with a translation of. The John Wick franchise, which just recently had its fourth installment released in theaters, follows a character that I think would fit that description, as does the film “Sisu.” This Finnish film, although English is spoken for the entire runtime until the last minute or so, is full of great fight sequences that earn itself the title of the “Finnish John Wick.”
While the action sequences aren’t anywhere on the level of the John Wick franchise, the fight sequences here are still as thrilling and fun to watch. If you’re in the mood to see an elderly, former soldier go on a Nazi killing spree in an effort to protect his gold and his dog (which the marketing for the movie makes clear that the dog doesn’t die), then this is 100 percent the movie you need to see. Think “Inglourious Basterds” meets “John Wick” with a dash of “Mad Max.”
There are some moments in these fight sequences that can get a little too unrealistic. Our lead hero survives a lot of attacks that he really shouldn’t have survived. His character does have this reputation in Finland of basically being immortal, or “refusing to die” as one character puts it, but there are moments where it just gets a little too silly even when what’s having on screen is undoubtedly awesome.
One thing that really sets this film apart from other similar films like it such as the aforementioned John Wick franchise is the history surrounding it. No, there wasn’t really an immortal super-soldier blowing up Nazis in order to cash in some gold, but the Nazi invasion of Finland was a real thing. It happened from September to November of 1944. Growing up in the U.S., we learn a lot about World War II in history class, but we never talked about Finland or really any of the Scandinavia/Nordic region for that matter. There are also hundreds of movies depicting WWII that doesn’t touch on this region either so it was refreshing seeing a new perspective on the infamous war.
Aatami Korpi as Sisu is fantastic. Until the last five seconds of the movie, he doesn’t have one single line of dialogue so he really has to convey so much emotional with just his eyes, face, body language and the occasional grunt or two. He sells this character so well and makes it so easy to root for him even if he doesn’t really carry any emotions. Aksel Hennie is also great as the Nazi villain and elevates him beyond just the typical mustache twirling bad guy. Mimosa Willamo is also great as a young woman who has been kidnapped by the Nazi soldiers.
If you’re in the mood for some good, old Nazi killing by a man who has nothing left to lose but the gold that could change his life and his dog, then “Sisu” is the movie for you. “Sisu” is currently in select theaters.
Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net
