Brothers and sisters, what a day it will be when we as christians take our flight to heaven. This flight will be like no other, you will go beyond the sun, moon and the stars. This flight will take you to a place where you will live with God for eternity. You will have the opportunity to be with your saved loved ones. I cannot wait to see my son, Marcus Jr., who went to be with the Lord in 2003.

I miss my saved loved ones, but we will be able to see them again if we are saved. We will not have to worry about purchasing a ticket for this flight. Jesus has paid for this in advance. He paid the price through his blood, which was the ultimate price. This flight will not be able to be hijacked. There will be no one who is medicating on things that will not satisfy or heal their pain. Alcohol, smoking and drugs will not be needed here because we have the one who is able to comfort every area in our lives. As long as you are in a constant state of readiness, you will not have to worry about missing this flight and the pilot is sufficiently trained and alert.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.