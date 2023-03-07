Brothers and sisters, what a day it will be when we as christians take our flight to heaven. This flight will be like no other, you will go beyond the sun, moon and the stars. This flight will take you to a place where you will live with God for eternity. You will have the opportunity to be with your saved loved ones. I cannot wait to see my son, Marcus Jr., who went to be with the Lord in 2003.
I miss my saved loved ones, but we will be able to see them again if we are saved. We will not have to worry about purchasing a ticket for this flight. Jesus has paid for this in advance. He paid the price through his blood, which was the ultimate price. This flight will not be able to be hijacked. There will be no one who is medicating on things that will not satisfy or heal their pain. Alcohol, smoking and drugs will not be needed here because we have the one who is able to comfort every area in our lives. As long as you are in a constant state of readiness, you will not have to worry about missing this flight and the pilot is sufficiently trained and alert.
Jesus will be the pilot, he is able to do exceeding abundantly above all we can even think or ask. This flight will not be overbooked or crowded. There is a seat prepared for everyone who gave their life to Jesus. This will be an accident-free flight. The time it will take to get to heaven will be in a moment, in a twinkling of and eye. On this flight, no one without a ticket will be able to sneak on. If your name is not written in the lamb's book of life, you will not be allowed to enter. This flight will take us to a city where the streets are made of gold and the gates are made of pearls.
On this flight we will be worshipping and praising God all day every day. On this flight there will be no worry because Jesus has made us free indeed. If you are on this flight, you are a forever kingdom citizen. On this flight there is no more sickness, dying, crying or pain. Brothers and sisters, this flight can occur at any moment. Are you ready for it? In closing, God is all knowing and he is everywhere at all time. He sees every sin we have committed and sins we will commit. So don’t think you are hiding your sins from him. He sees everything we are doing, the good and the bad. If you want to be saved, repent of your sins. Give your life to God by making him your Lord and savior today.
