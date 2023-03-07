Car aficionados enthralled with early Jaguar E-Type Roadsters cannot get enough of this legendary automobile. Known as an XK-E on our shores, the popular British racing green exterior is marked by its 5½ foot hood extending forward to curved glass headlamps.
Fifty years later, today’s nearly decade old F-Type design has the same appeal with more of everything a true sports car needs – standout looks, prestigious interior and jaw-dropping performance.
Our tester for the week was an enviable F Type R coupe, top of its class with a supercharged eight-cylinder engine developing 575 horsepower. We found it more than quick in straight line acceleration reaching 60 miles per hour on our test track in 3.5 seconds – Porsche Cayman and Corvette mid-engine playmates.
With standard all wheel drive, the F Type hugged the road under power with little lean and adaptive suspension to keep the 20-inch paws firmly planted on most road surfaces. Responsive steering and firm braking round out the driver experience.
To further improve aerodynamics at high speeds, the F Type automatically deploys a rear spoiler around 70 miles per hour. Nice touch but it does block rear vision through an already narrow window opening.
The F-Type is available in three well equipped trim levels – the P450, P450 R-Dynamic and the R. The two-seaters can be ordered as a coupe or convertible and each share the same 5.0-liter engine and eight speed automatic transmission.
Nothing wrong with the 450’s performance however the R is radically tuned to add 131 more ponies for robust performance with a potent exhaust note that snap, crackles and growls under power.
If price is no object, the R Type is for you. At $121,780, this car will knock your socks off all day long or cruise at highway speeds with all the comforts of your favorite easy chair. The 450s base price starts in the low $70s.
Some critics knocked the F Type for its too stiff suspension even with comfort settings dialed in and its “significant road noise.” We’ll agree with the latter but take issue with stiff suspension claims. In our opinion, true sports cars require a stiffer ride for optimal performance – ala BMW, Mercedes, Porsche and exotics.
Storage, on the other hand, is tight. While deep and wide with power liftgate up, a full size suitcase fills the space. Heading for the links? Take your SUV instead. We couldn’t fit a single golf bag in the 14-cubic-foot cargo hold. Storage space up front is minimal too with small door pocket openings, cupholders and no place to secure a phone.
Interior room is ample for two with leather performance seats draped in leather, suede headliner and visors, fixed panoramic roof, 10-inch infotainment display that works well and a 770-watt Meridian sound system.
There is a good selection of standard driver assist features, although blind spot and rear cross traffic alerts are optional. However, the F Type warranty outshines all rivals with five-year/60,000-mile scheduled maintenance to sweeten the deal.
2023 Jaguar F-Type R Coupe
Engine: 5.0-liter supercharged V8 – 575 horsepower, 516 lb. ft torque
EPA rated mileage: 16 city, 24 highway, 18 combined
Assembled: Final assembly of the Jaguar F-Type at Castle Bromwich, United Kingdom, U.S. /Canadian parts content – 8 percent; major source of foreign parts, Germany – 50 percent, United Kingdom – 41 percent, country of origin, engine – United Kingdom, transmission – Germany
Crash test rating: Crash test ratings conducted by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) were not completed as of this writing.
Warranty: 5 year/60,000-mile bumper to bumper and powertrain warranty, 5-year/60,000-mile scheduled maintenance and roadside assistance.
Contact independent automotive columnist Len Ingrassia at lenscarcorner@comcast.net.
