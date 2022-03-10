According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), sleep disorders affect most people at some point in their life. While some people may be choosing to go to sleep later and limiting the amount of sleep they’re getting, others may not be able to sleep no matter how early they go to bed.
The four key sleep disorders you should know about are listed below, with signs and symptoms of each. If you or someone else you know is being affected by one of these, it might be time to consult your doctor.
Insomnia
Insomnia is an inability to fall asleep or stay asleep and can affect more than your sleep schedule. Excessive daytime sleepiness and early morning awakening are also manifestations of this condition. Chronic psychophysiological insomnia can be caused by stress and a fear of not being able to fall asleep. Treatments for insomnia include sedating antidepressants and behavioral techniques that encourage regular sleep.
Narcolepsy
Also called “sleep attacks,” narcolepsy is characterized by excessive daytime sleepiness and sudden muscle weakness. Narcoleptic episodes can happen during unusual circumstances, and the muscle weakness is usually a result of strong emotion. Treatments for narcolepsy include stimulant medications combined with behavioral interventions like regularly scheduled naps to keep it from disrupting life too much.
Restless Legs Syndrome (RLS)
A “creeping” feeling in the lower legs is the biggest sign of RLS, and it can only be relieved by moving the legs. This disrupts sleep and can also lead to aches and pains in the legs. Any problems with the amount of dopamine a person’s body is producing can cause RLS, and treatments usually combine a medicine to remedy the dopamine abnormality with a medicine to encourage sleep continuity.
Sleep Apnea
Snoring is often a sign of sleep apnea, specifically when a person gasps or snorts loudly enough to wake themself up. This can lead to an interrupted, non-restful sleep, which can cause excessive daytime sleepiness. Sleep apnea can also be caused by other health conditions, and it can be treated by treating those underlying conditions. Administering gentle air pressure during sleep is one way to treat sleep apnea, but deep sleep apnea (a sign of interrupted breathing or obstructed airways) may require more serious treatment.
Taking care of yourself and your sleep pattern is an important part of keeping yourself healthy. It’s also important to be aware that people you know may be dealing with one of these disorders.
To learn more about sleep disorders and other ways you can prioritize your sleep health, visit the CDC’s website.
