“There is more to life than increasing its speed.”
– Mahatma Gandhi
525,600 minutes, 525,600 moments so dear. 525,600 minutes, how do you measure, measure a year? In daylights, in sunsets, in midnights, in cups of coffee. In inches, in miles, in laughter, in strife. In 525,600 minutes, how do you measure a year in the life? How about love? How about love? Measure in love. Seasons of love.
These words of course may sound familiar to you as they are lyrics from the play “Rent.” What I find impactful about these words is broken down it reflects on a “minute” of our lives each and every day. One minute, 60 seconds, you know I suspect most everyone can hold their breath for at least 60 seconds, yet it seems like we travel through our days as if we have there is just an exhaustible amount of time for all of us.
Our quote above so points out to us that there is indeed more important things in our lives than increasing its speed. So, if we accept this as truth, why oh why, can we not slow down our lives? There is a wonderful book that I shared with you in an article a few weeks ago called “Intimacy with God.” In this book, we are guided with four directives that will help us to be closer to God. You know I find it fitting for our article this week that the very first directive is to simplify our lives. What would that look like to you? I know for me, at times my life seems like it is just full of so many things to do, and simplifying it would I so believe being peace to my day. I have a wonderful friend whose life is lived very simply if you ask me. In fact, just the other day I was reviewing with him the details of my upcoming week and he said, “Man I’m tired just listening to your schedule.”
So, if there is more to life than increasing its speed, as I so believe there is, then slowing down (simplifying) one’s life needs to be a priority.
What would simplifying your life look like to you? I so suspect that the picture would be similar for all of us in one way or another. You might recall from my book on blessings the book called “The Ruthless Elimination of Hurry.” This book by Pastor John Mark Comer offered us many ideas on how to slow down the pace of our life, simplify so to speak. Why is slowing down so hard for some of us (present company included)? Personally, I think being a planner is sometimes not an asset as I want to have things organized and planned out so to speak, which results in time being blocked off, with the need to be here, or there at certain moments and thus not allowing much time to simply live minute by minute.
Friends, being mindful of our need to slow down, allows us to make changes that will be important in our lives. Here are a few suggestions that I am providing you in this article and also providing to myself along the way.
First, quiet time. Each day find a way to allow yourself to have some quiet time in your life. Personally for me, this is at the beginning of every day. Make this a priority and try not to allow anything to interfere with you quiet time. You will find that once you get this pattern started keeping it going will be such a blessing to you in your life.
Secondly, carve out a way in your life to take a walk. Doing this will not only be healthy for you, but most of us, don’t walk at a rapid pace, so this will help slow down our pace in life. It can be as simple as a walk around the block.
Thirdly, put on some soft music, preferably without words, and visit with your loved ones in your life. Have this setting in place can be so comforting and I can tell you some of your best conversations can arise from having this easy, smooth time together with your spouse or friend, or while reading a book. This will help you slow down the pace of your life and in turn I believe lift up your life for the better.
Lastly, live one minute at a time. Stay in the moment, and not get caught up in the plans of the future or the thoughts of the past, In fact, my quote this week almost included this message, many of us crucify ourselves between two thieves: regret for the past and fear of the future. In doing this we are ever so missing the moment (minute) we have at hand.
Measure your life by the love you share with others and in slowing down living minute by minute, may you find the true peace that comes with knowing that there truly is more to life than increasing its speed! Until next week, Joe.
