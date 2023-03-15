At the Museum of Veterans in Vilonia, there are several small items on display that have played large parts in military history.

For instance, one display, inside the museum’s Korea area, is a well-used 1.5 inch, lightweight, tiny, penny pocket (P-38) can opener that was mass produced and touted as the “most perfect tool” ever developed by the U.S. Army. It is also said to be the least expensive tool – costing only pennies. Most every veteran has carried one in their pocket and many still carry them on their keyrings. In the museum, we also have a few cans, allowing visitors to try their hand at opening them using one.

