At the Museum of Veterans in Vilonia, there are several small items on display that have played large parts in military history.
For instance, one display, inside the museum’s Korea area, is a well-used 1.5 inch, lightweight, tiny, penny pocket (P-38) can opener that was mass produced and touted as the “most perfect tool” ever developed by the U.S. Army. It is also said to be the least expensive tool – costing only pennies. Most every veteran has carried one in their pocket and many still carry them on their keyrings. In the museum, we also have a few cans, allowing visitors to try their hand at opening them using one.
Research says the P-38 was developed, in merely 30 days, by Chicago’s Subsistence Research Lab in 1942. Designed for American troops to open combat rations during WWII, the “P” stands for puncture and “38” for the number of cuts it took to go around a C-ration can.
However, the troops found many other uses. Sealed in a paper wrapper to ensure cleanliness and packed inside combat rations, GIs soon realized the small opener could also be used as a screwdriver to help field strip a weapon, cut seams on a uniform, or scrape mess kits clean. To accomplish a mission it could strike flint, measure inches, strip wire, deflate tires, adjust a carburetor and in a bind, used for a medical tool to work on a wound.
Another small item on display in the museum is a two-inch cricket clicker referred to as an early identification friend or foe signaling device. They were purchased in bulk by the U.S. for 82nd and 101st Army Airborne Divisions, the Acme No. 470 Clicker was originally a Cracker Jack prize. According to historical writings, American paratroopers carried the crickets during Operation Overlord, the WWII D-day Invasion into Normandy, France on June 6, 1944. From what I’ve read on D-Day history, the Cricket was only meant to provide recognition during the landing and was to be discarded after that, fearing that the Germans would learn of the device and use it against American troops. The cricket enabled paratroopers to communicate with each other under total darkness.
The instructions were to click once to call for an identification and click twice to signal as an American soldier, rather than be recognized as the enemy. The original Cricket Clickers were manufactured in England by the J. Hudson and Co. Ltd. of Birmingham as time keepers for band leaders. As most Crickets were discarded after the D-Day landing, it’s tough to source an original Cricket from the WWII era. Thus, we have a replica which allows the story to be told for historical purposes.
Located at 53 N. Mt. Olive, the museum is open from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays. Also, group tours are available with appointment. No charge to tour. For information, call 501-796-8181.
