Hello everyone!
We are approximately two weeks away from the biggest and most popular holiday of the entire year, Christmas Day. Christmas is the one day of the year that we celebrate the birth of Jesus while simultaneously exchanging gifts with one another. So today, I thought it would be good to share with you three biblically based budgeting tips.
The first budgeting tip is to always track your spending. Tracking your spending always begins with two personal questions. What am I financially able to spend on Christmas? Based upon my available funds, what am I willing to spend on Christmas? The next step is to make a list of the people you want to purchase gifts for and assign a dollar amount to each individual. Habakkuk 2:2 says it best, “…Write the vision, and make it plain upon tables, that he may run that readeth it.” In other words, always write your budget down and clearly communicate it to those participating in the process. Smart Christmas budgeting always beings with tracking your spending.
The second budgeting tip is to give strategically. We are in the middle of a global pandemic. Consequently, there are many people living on a much tighter budget than normal. And while we may be obligated to purchase gifts for our children, spouse, and other immediate family members, you may choose to opt out of random gift exchanges with extended family and friends. The Bible says in Proverbs 27:23, “Be sure you know the condition of your flocks, give careful attention to your herds.” Simply put, you need to know the conditions of your personal finances. You need to be well aware of your income, expenses, and savings categories. If money is tight this year, simply cut back where you can. Smart Christmas budgeters always gives strategically.
The third and final budgeting tip I want to share with you today is to remember to budget miscellaneous items. I like the way Song of Solomon 2:15 puts it, “… the little foxes that ruin the vineyards …” The little foxes represent the small, seemly insignificant items on our Christmas list that we fail to include in our budget. For example, it is so easy to forget to budget the cost of decorations, stocking stuffers, extra groceries, and travel expenses. These, seemly minor items, can certainly add up and increase your Christmas budget in a significant way. Smart Christmas budgets always include miscellaneous items.
Yes, Christmas is the one day of the year that we celebrate the birth of Jesus while simultaneously exchanging gifts with one another. In order to stick to our Christmas budget, we must track our spending, give strategically, and remember to budget miscellaneous items. I leave you today with the wise words of King Solomon found in Proverbs 21:5, “The plans of the diligent lead to profit …”
Blessings!!!
