According to a 2022 Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) report, 17 veterans take their own life each day, on average. While the number has decreased for the past two years, even one suicide is too many. There is a lot of work to do to ensure our veterans get connected with resources to treat their mental health struggles and save lives.

Organizations across the country are creating programs to support men and women who struggle to get the mental health care they need. In recent days, Sheep Dog Impact Assistance, a Rogers, Arkansas-based organization that encourages veterans to live their best life through continued service-driven initiatives, celebrated the grand opening of its Heroes Ranch at Rush Springs, strengthening its mission to help our heroes in need.

