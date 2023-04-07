If you’ve ever been curious how the publishing world works, I think I can shine a light on it.
It’s a lot of waiting.
It’s a lot of rejection.
It’s a lot of high hopes and shattered expectations.
It is, in fact, a lot like story itself.
We all innately understand story. “Story” is what Robert McKee calls it. It’s different from writing. Story is narrative. It’s the multi-media way fictional tales move us and why.
On some level, we understand the hero’s journey, rising action, setups and payoffs without ever having to learn it because it’s part of who we are as humans. Story structures weren’t invented for us to adhere to them, rather they are descriptions of something we humans already know. We all tell stories. It’s who we are.
I’m pleased to report that my debut novel, “Strong Like You,” will be published in the Spring of 2024 after a long and difficult grind. That’s a payoff for the difficulties I previously described, by the way.
“Strong Like You” is about an impoverished 15-year-old football player searching for his missing father, a man he idolized. It is a story about what it means to be strong and the dangers of putting someone on a pedestal who doesn’t belong there.
I have wanted to write for a living since I was 10 years old. It’s a dream that led me to write for The Courier and publishing stories and columns in newspapers across the state (and across the country).
It occurs to me I might have some good advice to pass on to young aspiring authors. If that’s you, keep reading.
Get real about your words
First of all, you have to become less precious about your writing. As a newspaper editor, I see the following situation all the time:
I make an edit on someone’s writing, they come to my desk, heartbroken, and complain I shouldn’t have marked up their precious writing. I point to the sign behind my desk that says BOO HOO and tell them to make the edits.
Here’s the fact: Your writing is not precious. There are millions and millions of very fine writers in this world. The only way you can ever hope to improve is by having thick enough skin to endure someone (who knows what they are talking about) telling you the words you have put down are bad. More than that – you have to listen when they tell you how to correct them.
You have to love it
I cannot stand hearing so-called writers say things like, “I hate to write, but I love having written.” Or, “I love to write, I just never can find the time.”
It crawls all over me.
You find the time to do the things you love to do. Period. People who say this are in love with the idea of writing, but they don’t love writing itself. You have no trouble binging your favorite Netflix show. Because you love it. You also should have no trouble carving out the time to write.
You have to grind
You can’t wait on inspiration. You can’t wait on your muse. Because your muse hates work. If you wait on your muse, you’ll often find her down the street at the bar, scrolling through TikTok or other social media, rummaging through the cabinets for a snack. Only rarely will she sit down at the computer with you to write words. You have to sit at your desk and dedicate hours to hitting daily or weekly word count goals, you have to dedicate hours to reading and you cannot make excuses about this. When your muse does eventually show up – those are the good times.
You have to learn
A person can’t learn what they think they already know. You have to understand that you don’t know much and there is always somewhere else to go, something more to learn.
When I was younger, I listened to an audiobook that gutted me at the climax. I remember having the realization that the writer did that on purpose. The writer drove the story in that direction, planted the seeds along the way all with one goal in mind: Maximum emotional devastation.
It wasn’t an accident. The author didn’t luck into such an emotional moment.
They planned it.
They knew what they were doing.
This realization made me spiral a little. Because I realized then that I did not know what I was doing. I bought as many craft books as I could find – the kind of books you might study in an MFA program somewhere. Books about writing written by people who knew what they were talking about.
I realized something extremely important. It’s not enough to be able to write well at the line level. A lot of people can do that. High school kids can do that. You have to also understand story. You have to study narrative.
Lo and behold, the moment I dedicated myself to learning more about the craft I loved, I acquired a literary agent soon after. Two years later, we sold my first book to a publisher.
Travis Simpson is the editor of The Courier newspaper in Russellville. His debut novel Strong Like You is set to be released in the spring of 2024. He can be reached at tsimpson@ couriernews.com
