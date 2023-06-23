We had a crazy storm come through the area last Saturday. It flipped our trampoline across the yard and destroyed it. I complained about it on ye olde Social Media, but I should have kept my mouth shut because so many people got it so much worse.
In short, I voiced my displeasure with my moderate misfortune before I bothered looking around at the rest of the community to realize this storm had done a number on it.
Folks had their cars destroyed. Front porches collapsed. And more.
Thankfully, I haven’t heard of any injuries.
Earlier this week, as power was out for a significant portion of our community, someone called my office to complain that they still didn’t have power, and he’d driven past Entergy around 5:30 a.m. only to see about 40 workers standing around outside doing “nothing to help the citizens of Russellville.”
And I don’t entirely blame him. It’s frustrating to be without power. However, I immediately suspected he was doing exactly what I’d done in regard to my trampoline.
He was jumping (no pun intended) to conclusions.
So I did my due diligence and called around. Come to find out, the group he saw was a group of workers traveling from Texas to help with the repairs. They were very likely being briefed about the current situation before heading out to work for the day.
I guess what I am saying is this: That is the perfect example of why actual journalism is important. People see things, assume they know what’s happening, post it to Facebook and it gets shared as if it is God’s truth.
I won’t hate on the gentleman who called. He did consult the newspaper! That’s a giant stride better than taking your complaint to Social Media. In fact, we rely on folks calling us when they are upset or don’t understand something. That’s where stories come from. Sometimes...it’s where the big stories come from.
I guess the other thing I’m saying is think before you complain. And that one applies to me just as much as anyone.
Travis Simpson is the editor of The Courier newspaper in Russellville. His debut novel Strong Like You is set to be released in Spring 2024. Contact him at tsimpson@couriernews.com.
