We had a crazy storm come through the area last Saturday. It flipped our trampoline across the yard and destroyed it. I complained about it on ye olde Social Media, but I should have kept my mouth shut because so many people got it so much worse.

In short, I voiced my displeasure with my moderate misfortune before I bothered looking around at the rest of the community to realize this storm had done a number on it.

Travis Simpson is the editor of The Courier newspaper in Russellville. His debut novel Strong Like You is set to be released in Spring 2024. Contact him at tsimpson@couriernews.com.

