Good morning everyone, this is the day the Lord has made. Let us rejoice and be glad in it.
Brothers and sisters, something big is about to take place all over the world. I am not talking about COVID or any sickness. I am not talking about the mass killings that have been taking place. I am not talking about the inflation of gas and food prices. I am not even talking about what is happening with the war in Europe. I am not talking about anything that man is going to cause or have a hand in. I am talking about the coming of Jesus Christ.
What a day that will be for some, while for others not so much. You see, the devil is always trying to take our minds off the coming of the Lord Jesus, by creating problems all over the world. If the devil can keep your mind on sin and the cares of this world he has you right in the palm of his hand.
Some can keep their mind focused on the coming of Jesus regardless of what is going on in the world. Others are so consumed about what is going on in the world they worry themselves sick thinking about their troubles. I am not saying problems will not come our way; however, if we give our problems to Jesus and allow him to help us, he will see us through them.
I want everyone to try to understand what I am about to say. When this life is over we all will spend eternity somewhere, either in heaven or hell. Where you spend eternity is entirely up to you, but your spirit, the real you will live forever in one of the two places. Your spirit does have a final destination. I am asking you to be wise and choose heaven.
Make up in your mind where you are going to spend your afterlife. No one can make this decision for you. However, whichever place you choose will be your eternal home forever. Remember, there will be no exits in your eternal dwelling place, so be sure to choose wisely.
So it is, it is so.
