I cannot express enough to you the importance of having an active savings account. Having one or multiple savings account(s) is one of the best places you can keep money earmarked for later use, separate from funds used for everyday expenditures. Today, I want to share with you three reasons to save some money for a later date.
The first reason we want to save money is for emergencies. The sad reality is many Christians live from paycheck to paycheck. They seldom, if ever, consider unexpected expenses that happen from time to time. The Bible says it in this manner in Proverbs 27:12, “The Prudent see danger and take refuge, but the simple keep going and pay the penalty.” In other words, wise Christians know that sooner or later something will breakdown or need to be replaced. In anticipation of these types of issues, they dedicate a portion of every paycheck to an emergency savings account. In this way, they are prepared when unexpected financial emergencies occur.
The second reason we want to save money is for future purchases and events. We all know that Christmas, birthdays, anniversaries, vacations, and a host of other events are always on our annual calendar. Therefore, it is imperative that we prepare in advance for these kinds of expenses. I like the way Proverbs 22:7 explains it, “The rich rule over the poor and the borrower is slave to the lender.” In other words, having something earmarked in your budget for these kinds of upcoming purchases and events will keep us from becoming a slave to a mountain of debt.
The third reason we want to save money is for funerals and final expenses. If Jesus delays his second coming, we will all have to face the portal of death. Ecclesiastes 9:12a clearly states, “Moreover, no man knows when his hour will come …” Once you transition from this life to the next, someone will have to handle your funeral and other final expenses. Do you have a financial strategy in place to handle such expenditures? Will your family be financially stable without your income? Wise Christians always prepare for their funeral and final expenses.
Yes, having one or multiple savings accounts is a good way to keep money that has been earmarked for later use. This later use may include but certainly is not limited to emergencies, future purchases and events, even funerals and other final expenses. I leave you with a word of caution found in Proverbs 21:20, “The wise have wealth and luxury, but fools spend whatever they get.”
