The recent rise in attention to mental health and mental illness has sparked discussions about the importance of maintaining emotional and mental health along with physical health, as well as breaking down the stigma that has been associated with mental illness for so long.
May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that over half of Americans will receive a diagnosis for mental illness during their life. Mental illness is also one of the most common health problems Americans struggle with.
Mental health and mental illness have been taboo topics for such a long time that it can be difficult to know how to discuss them. Here are some questions, answers and resources to help you and your loved ones have open and honest conversations about mental health and mental illness.
What is the difference between mental health and mental illness?
Mental health refers to your overall emotional, social, and psychological state, while mental illness is usually a specific condition that doctors can pinpoint. Most people go through periods of poor mental health, but that doesn’t necessarily mean they have a mental illness. Similarly, people with mental illness go through periods of having good physical, social, and mental health, but that doesn’t mean their condition is cured.
What causes mental illness?
Mental illness is caused by different factors in different people, and there is no one cause for mental illness. Experiencing adversity or a traumatic life event at a young age, alcohol and drug use, circumstances related to chronic illnesses, and other issues may cause mental illness.
Why is mental health important?
Your overall health is affected by both your mental and physical condition. If you have poor physical health, it may weigh on your mental health and have a negative impact on your health as a whole. In a similar vein, poor mental health can negatively impact your physical health, making you less healthy overall. The CDC also reports that different mental illnesses can increase your risk for different chronic conditions, like diabetes or heart disease.
How does stress affect mental health?
Experiencing stress and anxiety is common, but it’s important to manage them in a healthy way. Prolonged stress and anxiety can have a negative impact on your mental health. Taking breaks from social media, caring for your body, being physically active and setting aside time for rest are all good ways to manage stress, and you can find more healthy ways to cope with stress at cdc.gov/ mentalhealth/tools-resources.
While it may take a concentrated effort to completely destigmatize mental health and mental illness, having candid conversations with family and friends can help remove some of the pressure and remind you that it’s OK to not be OK.
Open, honest discussions about mental health can make you more aware of your own mental health and that of others around you. It can also help you make choices that will positively impact your mental health.
