The recent rise in attention to mental health and mental illness has sparked discussions about the importance of maintaining emotional and mental health along with physical health, as well as breaking down the stigma that has been associated with mental illness for so long.

May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that over half of Americans will receive a diagnosis for mental illness during their life. Mental illness is also one of the most common health problems Americans struggle with.

