I am a firm believer that one of the hardest areas for christians to honor God is in the way we speak to one another. Unfortunately, our communication does not always reflect the love of Christ. Therefore, I want to share three styles of communication with you today.
First is the quarrelsome women’s style of communication. The Bible says it best in Proverbs 21:9: “Better to live on a corner of the roof than share a house with a quarrelsome woman.” What is a quarrelsome woman? She tends to be argumentative, bitter, and full of strife. A quarrelsome woman will intentionally say things to belittle you and/or hurt your feelings. Her nagging seems to be never ending. She uses her tongue as a weapon of mass destruction, beating her husband, and children into submission. Stay away from women who weaponize their tongues.
Second is the reckless man’s style of communication. The Bible states in Proverbs 12:18: “The words of the reckless pierce like swords, but the tongue of the wise brings healing.” A man who is reckless in his speech is a man who speaks without thinking. He never considers the damage his ill-advised speech causes his victims. When he becomes angry, his reckless rants pierce the very souls of his family and friends. He too, has learned how to weaponize his tongue and the results can be devastating. Therefore, you should stay away from men who are reckless in their speech.
Third is the wholesome style of communication. I love the way Ephesians 4:29 says it, “Do not let any unwholesome talk come out of your mouths, only what is helpful for building others up according to their needs, that it may benefit those who listen.” Simply stated, if you do not have anything nice or helpful to add to the discussion, please remain silent. This world already has too much profanity, vulgarity, and hurtful speech. As Christians, we should all embrace the wholesome style of communication. Healthy communication is beneficial to all who are involved.
Unfortunately, our communication does not always reflect the love of Christ. We often choose to communicate like the quarrelsome woman or even the reckless man. However, if we want to reflect the love of Christ in our speech, we must choose the wholesome style of communication. I leave you today with the words of the Apostle Paul found in Colossians 4:6, “Let your speech always be gracious, seasoned with salt, so that you may know how you ought to answer each person.”
