Thus says the Lord of hosts, Render true judgments, show kindness and mercy to one another. Zechariah 7:9.
Reading each week the different articles that are submitted to the Log Cabin is a joy. We are blessed to have a collage, so to speak, of different authors submitting articles that are important to them, and when we take the time to read them, can be very valuable to us in our lives as well.
As I ponder each week what to write about God reveals to me, oftentime through experience, exactly what to write about, and that is what I want to share with you all this week.
Have you ever given thought to what “special gifts” you have in your life? I would dare say that each and everyone of us has something special that they can share with others. It is when we use these gift that not only are we helping another, but we are also fulfilling commands that God has given us in his word. My scripture above speaks to this and we will highlight this week “show kindness” to another.
A few years ago I was afraid to take on small repair tasks at home. Now, some of this fear was valid, as I didn’t have many repair skills, but the other was what I’d call a fear of failure. So, I like some of you might at first simply reach out to another that had more experience in handling broken things that happen around the house, such as broken toilet, leaking sink, mower not working, etc.
As I was nearing retirement I began wanting to learn about how to fix things, and while today I’d say to you I am still no true handyman, my fear of trying has diminished and I am finding success in doing things around my home, and also helping others around their home.
But now I want to talk about the “show kindness” to others part that our scripture mentions above.
This weekend we had a sink in a bathroom start to drip. I tried my best to see if I could fix this leak (on my own), but couldn’t get it to stop. So, I tried to call a good plumber friend of mine to come and fix it, but couldn’t reach them. So, I decided, I’ll take it another step and try it again. This time, I took off part of the faucet, the “aerator” and took this to a plumbing supply company in town, Winnelson, thinking this might be my problem. So, picture this in your mind, I walked into the supply store yesterday, walk right up to the counter and speak to a worker, whom I know. I explain my problem and he says, Joe, that part has nothing to do with your problem. Standing five feet from me was a gentleman that I’ve never met, I’ve since come to find out his name is Chris. Chris had on a tee shirt that on the back said, Ace Plumbing, so I now assuming Chris is a plumber for Ace Plumbing.
Special gifts, that’s our title this week. Completely unexpected, Chris, steps over to me and says sir, here is the part you need to fix your drip. He then says to the worker behind the counter, go get him this part. Chris, then said I’ll show you how to fix your problem, which is exactly what he did when the attendant returned with the proper part. Chris and I have never met before, but he overheard my dilemma and used his special gifts to help another.
Friends, this is exactly what I have hoped to try to share with you all during many of the articles that I have written. We simply have to be here for a bigger reason than just living for ourselves. When we take time to share with others our “special gifts” we are helping mankind be, well be a better mankind.
A small gesture by a stranger and a $9 part helped me fix my problem.
What gifts do you have that you can use to better help someone? I know I am limited in my gifts in life, but after spending 35 years in the insurance industry I can help you with insurance questions, claims questions, experience on when to file a claim and how to proceed with it. My life has seen 35 years of customer service from the front line, so I can assist you in those issues as well, and my email is often attached to the bottom of these articles (joeepru@yahoo.com), but here it is again, and if you ever have business questions pertaining to insurance, I’d only be so happy to try and help you. Also, as a lay pastor I am willing to help you learn more about your faith, and if you don’t know Jesus as your personal savior then by all means I’d like to help you.
Find a way in your life to use your gifts to help another. In fact as you do you will grow as I did yesterday and now my home repair skills have ever so improved.
Lastly, to Mr. Chris at Ace Plumbing, thank you. Thank you for taking a brief moment out of your day to help a stranger. I no longer have a dripping sink, but more importantly than than, I have a very high opinion of your character, and that my friends is worth a whole lot in my book.
We all can and should share our “special gifts” with others, and when you do many will be blessed.
Until next week, Joe.
