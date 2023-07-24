From 2012 to 2021, speeding-related fatalities increased by 19 percent nationwide. Speeding fatalities have continued to increase over the past few years. From 2020-2021 alone, law-enforcement agencies documented an 8 percent increase in speeding related fatalities.

In 2021, speeding killed more than 12,000 people nationwide, accounting for more than one-quarter of all traffic fatalities.

