Hello everyone!
We should never underestimate the influence our actions and attitude have on others. Influence is simply the ability to sway another person’s conduct, thoughts, and/or decision making. As Christians, I think it is imperative to use our influence to promote living by biblical principles. Today, I want to share three tips to expanding your sphere of influence.
The first tip for expanding your sphere of influence is being approachable. Approachable people are friendly, accessible, and easy to work with. When you are perceived as approachable, people are much less likely to try to hide their problems and concerns from you. They will also freely share their positive feedback and ideas for improvement. I like the way Titus 1:8 puts it, “Rather, he must be hospitable, one who loves what is good …” Are you a hospitable person? Do you receive others with goodwill? Expanding your sphere of influence begins with being approachable.
The second tip for expanding your sphere of influence is being a good example. We should set a good example in work ethic, relationships, and in our Christian faith. We should also model how to disagree without being disagreeable. Paul talked to young Timothy about the importance of being a good example in Titus 2:7, “In everything set them an example by doing good …” Expanding your sphere of influence continues with becoming the example that you want to see in others.
The third tip for expanding your sphere of influence is being knowledgeable. The best influencers are always knowledgeable of the subject matter being discussed. The Bible says it best in Proverbs 11:14, “For the lack of guidance a nation falls, but victory is won through many advisors.” I think it is so important for us to be intentional in recruiting mentors and mentees. We all need someone to push, lead, and encourage us. While we should also be willing to pass our knowledge, expertise, and life experiences on to others that need it. Expanding your sphere of influence includes being knowledgeable of appropriate subject matter.
No, we should never underestimate the influence our actions and attitude have on others. We should also strive to expand our sphere of influence by being approachable, a good example, and knowledgeable. Using our influence to promote living by biblical principles is a great way to expand the cause of Christ in our society. I leave you today with 1 Timothy 4:12, “Don’t let anyone look down on your because you are young, but set an example for the believers in speech, in conduct, in love, in faith and in purity.”
Blessings!!!
