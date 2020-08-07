Hello everyone!
I want to talk to you today from the simple subject, Spilling the Tea. According to the Urban Dictionary, Spilling the Tea is defined as “gossip or personal information belonging to someone else; the scoop; the news.” Make no mistake about it, when people talk about spilling the tea, they are talking about sharing information about someone else, plain and simple. So today, I want to share three forms of spilling the tea that every Christian should avoid.
The first form of spilling the tea I want to advise against is Slander. Slander, in my opinion, can be described as misrepresenting the facts for the sole purpose of making someone look bad. The person spilling the tea in this regard is intentionally trying to damage a person’s reputation. Slander can be very bold and direct or it can be quiet and subtle. But the end result is always the same, leaving the hearer with an unfavorable impression of the person being discussed. This is why the Bible clearly states in Colossians 3:8, “But now you must rid yourselves of all such things as these: anger, rage, malice, slander, and filthy language from your lips.” Spilling the tea through slander is wrong and has no place in the life of a Christian.
The second form of spilling the tea I want to advise against is Rumors. A rumor, in my mind, can simply be defined as passing along unverified information. What makes it a rumor is the very fact that it is being spread, even though it has not been confirmed as fact. And it can be extremely dangerous and divisive to pass along information that you have not personally verified as truth. My advice is to let the rumor die with you. The Bible says it like this in Proverbs 26:20, “Without wood a fire goes out; without gossip a quarrel dies down.” In other words, refuse to participate in sharing any unverified information. Spilling the tea through rumors is wrong and has no place in the life of a Christian.
The third and final form of spilling the tea that I want to advise against is Planting Negative Seeds. Always remember, every negative seed planted about someone has the potential to grow into a harvest of hate. You and I are guilty of planting negative seeds anytime we share information about a person in such a way that causes the hearer to question or assume something negative about the person being discussed. For example, “It’s funny how he always shows up at their home when her husband is out of town.” Or “I wonder why they keep looking over here at you and then laughing?” It is the ever so subtle suggestion, that the other person is doing wrong or up to no good. No, you didn’t actually say it, but you implied it. I like the way planting negative seeds is described in Proverbs 16:28, “A perverse person stirs up conflict, and a gossip separates close friends.” Spilling the tea though planting negative seeds is wrong and has no place in the life of a Christian.”
Yes, Spilling the tea is all about sharing information about someone else. But we as Christians should reframe from all slander, rumors, and planting negative seeds. I leave you today with Proverbs 21:23: “Those who guard their mouths and their tongues keep themselves from calamity.”
Blessings!!!
