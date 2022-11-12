‘Spirited” a Christmas comedy musical written and directed by Sean Anders (director of “Instant Family” and “Daddy’s Home) and co-written by John Morris (writer of “Instant Family” and “We’re the Millers”) inspired by Charles Dickens’ classic “A Christmas Carol.” Will Ferrell stars as the Ghost of Christmas Present who, each Christmas Eve, selects one dark soul to be reformed by a visit from three spirits. But this season, he picked the wrong Scrooge. Clint Briggs (played by Ryan Reynolds), who is considered “unredeemable,” turns the tables on his ghostly host until Present finds himself reexamining his own past, present and future.
Regal movie theaters once again put on a $5 Monday Mystery Movie this past week and once again showed an upcoming comedy for AppleTV+. I had a feeling this would be the movie and honestly I was really looking forward to it. The classic tale of “A Christmas Carol” has been adapted for big and small screen an exhausting number of times and I felt there wasn’t really much that they could do with it. Add on top of that me not being the biggest fan of Ryan Reynolds and the initial trailer for the film not being great, it wasn’t the best recipe you could’ve put before me. However, I am a big fan of musicals and Christmas movies so there was at least some hope for this to be a success.
And honestly, it kind of was. I was actually really surprised at how much I enjoyed this despite the things that I thought were initially holding it back. While it’s far from perfect, the movie takes the idea of Charles Dickens’ novel and actually finds a unique, original and modern spin on the classic story that makes this movie both exciting and unpredictable. There’s actually a twist here, that clearly I won’t give away in this review, that’s very clever and makes one rethink the over a century old tale. The entire movie surrounding it as well is extremely entertaining, hilarious and something that marks a great start to the Christmas movie season. Writer/director Sean Anders’s previous feature, “Instant Family,” was one of the biggest surprises for a film I’ve ever seen in a theater when it came out back in 2018 and he continues that tradition with this.
As a musical, the film does a pretty good job, but some of the songs are pretty hit-or-miss. There are some actual gems in here, but at points it’s clear that they randomly placed a musical number into a scene because they felt they needed it and then wrote the song without any real attention or care to the actual quality of it. The first couple musical numbers feels that way and are kind of flat out annoying, which gets the film off to a rough start, but eventually the songs start getting better and more memorable. The highlights on this soundtrack for me include the emotional solo titled “The View From Here” sung by Academy Award winner Octavia Spencer, who plays the assistant to Ryan Reynolds’ character, and Reynold’s and Ferrell’s hilarious duet “Good Afternoon.”
This cast is not filled with any professional singers or any broadway-trained musical performers, that’s clear, but they all do a surprisingly solid job when it comes to singing. Sure, no one is really perfect, but every single one of them is able to sell it with their individual performances when performing the numbers. Reynolds is probably the best when it comes to singing, but Spencer and Ferrell aren’t bad either. Each of their performances when it comes to acting are great as well and each have so much charm and heart that fill the movie. Sunita Mani (“Everything, Everywhere All At Once”) and Tracy Morgan are also both great in smaller roles as the Ghosts of Christmas Past and Christmas Yet-To-Come. The film also has some fun cameos along the way that made me smile.
As for the comedy, not every joke lands, but there are still plenty of laughs to be had. I watched this in a pack, sold out theater and I had a great time laughing with everyone around me. While the film may be a little longer than it needs to be, the laughs kept me going and engaged through the entire film. However, what really bring this whole movie together is the heart at the center of it. I was really surprised at how much I teared up watching this because there really is a beautiful story at the center of it all that I wasn’t expecting. It really got me in the Christmas spirit this early into November.
Overall, “Spirited” is a great start to the Christmas movie season and definitely something to put on your list when you want to watch something new to get you in the holiday spirit(ed). Far from perfect, but it’s undoubtedly a good time. “Spirited” comes to select theaters and on AppleTV+ on Nov. 18.
Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net
