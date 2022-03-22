The little Chevy Trailblazer isn’t what the nameplate used to be but it’s a hoot to drive. For starters it has a couple of three-cylinder turbo engines to choose from and it’s wrapped in a subcompact frame.
Add in some rigid styling and sporty looks and the 2-year-old Chevy is all the rage. Pricing is attractive too.
Pros:
Lots of safety technology
Curb appeal
Roomy back seat
Cons:
Noisy cabin
Interior trim lacking
Base engine underpowered
The new Trailblazer is slotted between the smaller Trax and Equinox. Four trim levels are available – LS, LT, Activ and RS ranging in price from the low $20s to mid $30s.
Our Activ tester was powered by an upgraded 1.3-liter engine producing 155 horsepower mated with a smooth shifting nine-speed transmission. The default 1.2-liter three-cylinder manages 137 ponies and is paired with a continuously variable transmission.
We were pleasantly surprised with overall driving dynamics of the Trailblazer. Our all-wheel drive model delivered a solid ride around town with ample pickup, precise steering and solid electric braking. Suspension was adequate for most driving surfaces.
In highway travel, the Trailblazer needs time to get up to speed and is best kept in the right lane with little passing opportunities.
The Activ model is also geared for mild off-roading with front skid plate and sport terrain paws. It also includes trailering equipment for up to 1,000 pounds.
Our independent testing from a dead stop to 60 miles per hour recorded a respectable 8.2 seconds, quicker than rivals’ Hyundai Kona, Kia Soul and VW Taos.
The Trailblazer included $3,505 in options including an upscale interior with fold flat rear and passenger seat, Bose sound system, Convenience Package and dealer options – bringing the sticker to $31,900.
An impressive suite of safety technology including full adaptive cruise, blind sport alerts, rear cross traffic, lane change alerts, emergency braking along with wireless charging and 120-volt power outlet rival more expensive crossovers.
Exterior upgrades include 18-inch high-gloss, black machined wheels, blackened body panels, black weaved grille and attractive fog lamp housings. Add in 4.2-inch multi-color display and flat bottom steering wheel and the look is downright sporty.
Know that the base trim substitutes hubcaps for alloy wheels, has a sparse interior and is only available in white. On the flip side, Active and RS trim levels include leatherette seating surfaces
We were impressed with the smooth shifting pattern of the nine -speed. A checkered flag button at center dash is a type of Sport option when activated keeping gears in place longer while slightly adjusting steering pull.
Like many domestics, the Trailblazer is not American built. It is assembled in South Korea with Korean and Mexican built engine and transmission with just two percent U.S. parts.
The Trailblazer does provide good cargo space with easy access to its low floor. When not in use, the rear seats are adult-sized and offer comfortable head and leg room. If you are shopping in this segment, we recommend including the Trailblazer in your test drives along with the Honda HR-V, Toyota C-HR and Jeep Renegade.
What was reviewed:
2022 Chevrolet Trailblazer AWD RS
Engine: three-cylinder, 155 horsepower, 174 lb-ft. of torque
EPA mileage: 26 mpg city, 30 mpg highway, 28 mpg combined.
Assembled: The new Trailblazer is assembled at facilities in Bupyeong Gu, In, Korea. U. S./Canadian parts content – 2 percent; Major source of foreign parts, Korea – 56 percent, Mexico – 17 percent. Country of origin, engine and transmission – Mexico.
Crash test ratings: The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) awarded the Trailblazer five stars overall out of a possible five, five stars in frontal and side collision and four stars in rollover protection. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) rated the Trailblazer a Top Safety Pick and awarded its highest rating of “Good” in small and moderate overlap collisions, side, roof strength, head restraints and seats. Front crash protection – vehicle to vehicle rated “Superior” and front crash protection vehicle to pedestrian “Advanced.”
Warranty: 3-year/36,000 mile basic; 5-year/60,000-mile powertrain; complimentary maintenance for first service visit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.