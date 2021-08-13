Good day brothers and sisters, this is the day the Lord has made, so let us rejoice and be glad in it.
I have a few questions that I would like for each of you to think about. Do you know who or what is keeping you from giving your life to Jesus? Who is it or what is it that is keeping you from walking into the ark of salvation? I do not know who the Lord is speaking to; however, I do know he wants you to come into the ark of salvation where there is safety. He wants you to come out of your sins so you can live with him in heaven. He is inviting you to get on board before the door closes, because once the door closes there will be no opportunity for entry or exit. That is why he is asking you to make up your mind and come into the ark of salvation. It is very important that you choose wisely. The word salvation means to be delivered from sin and its consequences, which is believed by Christian to be brought about by faith in Christ. So many people are standing in front of the door to salvation looking in, refusing to enter in where it is safe. If they only knew the safety of the ark of salvation. Standing on the outside of the ark of salvation will not get you entry into heaven. You must make up your mind to follow Jesus and give up the old sinful nature. Jesus said, “I am the way, the truth, and the life. No man come to the Father but by Me.”
In other words, Jesus is welcoming you into the ark of salvation. He is standing at the door smiling as you walk in saying, “welcome home child of God.” I would like for each of you to understand that when I write I am writing as a witness of Jesus Christ, and I want him to receive all the glory. I am not writing for fame or for glory to come to myself; but for the king of kings to be magnified and placed on display. Give him all the glory and honor because he truly deserves it.
I am not writing for fame or for glory to come to myself; but for the king of kings to be magnified and placed on display. Give Him all the glory and honor because he truly deserves it. It is not about me, it is all about Jesus, the savior of the world.
Jesus is the only way to heaven. Brothers and sisters, if you are not on board the ark of salvation, please get on board before the door closes. I have family members and friends who are not on board. They have not made up their minds to get on board. I want to encourage everyone that reads this article by letting you know God said, “He loves you.” Even if you are still living in sin, he still loves you. Christ died for you while you were still in sin, and he does not want you to continue in the sin you are in because sin does have consequences. John 3:16 states: “For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten son and whosoever believes in Him shall not perish but have everlasting life.” God is letting us know he gave us his best, by giving Jesus. God is so good to us that he continues to give us a chance to get on board. I often think about those who have missed out and those who will miss out on heaven. I think about the chances God gave them to come on board and how they refused. Yet, they chose to live in sin and do their own thing their own way. When God told them to go right they went left. When God said look to him they turn to the influences of the devil. In closing, make Jesus your Lord and Savior. Repent of your sins and do not go back to them. Ask Jesus to come into your heart today. Do not wait until the door closes because the time is getting closer for the return of Jesus. So, repent now and be baptized in the name of Jesus.
So it is, it is so.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.