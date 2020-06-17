Our nation has experienced protests, riots, violence, looting and calls to defund the police in the days following the unjustified death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota. I have opposed racism, police brutality and lawlessness consistently and reiterate my opposition on these issues here today. I also oppose the foolish demand to defund the police. We are a nation of laws. Without law enforcement our country would cease to function.
There is no question that throughout history some individuals have unfortunately chosen to let skin color determine how they treat others – this is wrong and always will be. Our nation sadly fought the U.S. Civil War in the 1860s. Slavery, skin color and equality were central issues among others in that horrible conflict. More Americans were killed during that one conflict than all the other wars we have ever fought in our entire history.
According to a paper attributed to historian J. David Hacker in 2011 which was quoted in an article on history.com, the historic number of 620,000 killed during the U.S. Civil War was actually too low. Hacker was quoted as stating the more accurate number of deaths were in a, “probable range of 650,000 to 850,000 deaths, which averages out to 750,000. This number is 20 percent higher than the commonly cited count of 620,000.” I share this information to remind all of us that we must never allow violence to replace debate and diplomacy to solve our internal problems as a nation.
The blood of our ancestors who died during the Civil War, white and black, were more than enough bloodshed for all eternity. Now must be a time in which we all uphold peace and unity above all else. Condoning violence leads to more violence, and those who forget the horrible death that resulted in our nation when we abandoned debate and diplomacy for bullets and bayonets are foolish to ignore the potential. Once again, I denounce racism, police brutality and lawlessness. We must never allow those who choose violence to gain the upper hand on any of our national issues.
Thank you to all the wonderful peace loving people in our state and nation who exercise their first amendment rights in peaceful protest as guaranteed in the U.S. Constitution. Thank you also to the law enforcement officers in our nation who honorably serve every day to protect our citizens and enforce our laws. We must never allow the horrible actions of an individual or a few to be used to demonize and lay blame on the hundreds of thousands of honest and fair law enforcement officers that serve in our country.
I will be addressing these issues again in the future and will continue to encourage peace and unity through it all. Please join me in also praying for our nation. Our national motto is “In God We Trust” and now more than ever we all should make this a daily part of our lives.
State revenues down, but better than expected
State revenues have gone down because of the economic consequences of the coronavirus outbreak, but not as much as Arkansas budget officials had feared.
In early April the Department of Finance and Administration lowered its official forecast for Fiscal Year 2021 because so many businesses were required to close and so many Arkansas residents suddenly became unemployed.
Later in April the legislature approved state agency budgets for Fiscal Year 2021 based on that revised economic forecast.
Based on tax revenue collected in May, that revised forecast was very conservative. Sales tax collections provided an example of hoping for the best while preparing for the worst. Also sales tax collections in May were down 2.8 percent compared to the previous year, they were still 8.5 percent above the April forecast.
June 30 marks the end of Fiscal Year 2020 and Fiscal Year 2021 begins on July 1. Monthly revenue reports are an accurate gauge of economic activity in Arkansas.
Sales taxes collected on the purchase of motor vehicles and general retail sales tax collections were higher than expected in May.
Individual income tax collections reflect the health of the state’s labor market. Those revenues were above forecast in May by 1.3 percent, but that was mainly due to the changing of the deadline for filing. In order to give taxpayers some relief during the outbreak, Arkansas postponed the deadline for filing state individual income taxes from April 15 to July 15.
Tobacco taxes in May were down 1.1 percent from a year ago, and gaming taxes from casinos were zero, because they were closed in April to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Taxes collected in April were supposed to be remitted in May. Last year, gaming taxes on casinos collected $6.2 million in May. Taxes on alcohol were down 14.6 percent from the same month in 2019.
Help for hospitals
Federal funding has helped the state provide crucial services during the coronavirus outbreak. For example, a steering committee appointed by the governor recently recommended spending $109.6 million in federal funds to help Arkansas hospitals.
The CARES Act Steering Committee recommended also that $250 million be put in a reserve fund, to be available in October or afterward.
CARES stands for the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act. Arkansas stands to receive about $1.25 billion from the act. To date, the steering committee has allocated $439 million in CARES Act funds.
The aid to hospitals is for expenses such as enhancing protection of patients, visitors and staff to prevent the spread of Covid-19. Also, the funding can be used for improved technology, education, training and preparations.
The hospitals can use the money only for activities for which there is no other source of payment. As one top official said, the hospitals cannot double dip.
The steering committee is considering requests to help local governments and higher education institutions. It also is working on proposals to improve access to broadband Internet in rural areas.
It has allocated money for state prison units to purchase protective equipment, such as masks. State prisons have been hard hit by the coronavirus because so many people are together in enclosed spaces.
Please contact my office if I can assist you. I always welcome your opinion on bills, policies or issues that are important to you and invite you to contact me by email at jason.rapert@senate.ar.gov or calling me at the Senate at 501-682-2902 or locally at 501-336-0918.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.