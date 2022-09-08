“Many of us crucify ourselves between two thieves; regret for the past and fear of the future.”
– Fulton Oursler
Our lives can ever be so perilous at times, and sadly I believe this may lead us to this dilemma by our own actions way too often. Staying in the moment is such a special skill that many of us I fear take way too long to master. I suspect many of you (if not all), know the prayer that Jesus taught his disciples when they asked him how to pray, we of course refer to this as the Lord’s Prayer.
In this very prayer is guidance for us in our lives about staying in the moment. Give us this day our daily bread. You see, Jesus himself was teaching them and us, how important it is to focus on one day at a time.
However, I believe our quote above may indeed speak to many of us. We seem to get caught living our lives either in the past or focusing on the future, which as the quote implies, robs us of what – today. While living in the moment is not a statement of not planning in your life it is indeed a statement that once plans are made, then you must trust those plans and live one day at a time to find the most enjoyment out of each day.
Our quote today speaks heavily to me personally, as I am very much a planner and sadly also reflect on the past way more than I should. My reflections usually are about wonderful things that have occurred in the past not trials or troubles, but no matter, spending time in the past or future, is as our quote says, robbing me of today.
How do we go about truly staying in the moment, and not being caught between the two thieves in our quote.
First, I believe, we have to not over schedule our lives, this will give you more down time to enjoy today to its fullest.
Second, planning will take care of the future. When you fail to plan, you are in planning to fail, says, Richard Williams, deceased father of Venus and Serena Williams. If you haven’t watched the show, King Richard, I highly recommend this for you, it will open your eyes to the pathway he planned for both of his very successful daughters in tennis.
Lastly, yesterday is gone. Our reliving moments of it in our lives is really not a good use of our time, so we need to keep our mind focused on the here and now and truly stay in the moments of our lives.
Friends, I am personally speaking to me in all three of those line items above, and I need to be much more mindful of staying in the moment in my very own life.
So, together let’s walk a path that will not allow our lives be caught between two thieves and stay more in the moment. I’ll promise to you in writing that I’ll work on this in my life and so you know you’re not alone if this is a path you need to take as well.
Until next week, Joe.
